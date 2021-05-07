OU football: Felony arrest warrants issued for Trejan Bridges, Seth McGowan

Felony arrest warrants have been issued against former Oklahoma receiver Trejan Bridges and running back Seth McGowan on charges of robbery, conspiracy and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
The charges were filed in Cleveland County District Court on Friday, which comes a day after OU coach Lincoln Riley announced both former players were dismissed from the program.
Bridges and McGowan are accused of a conjoint robbery the night of April 15, according to court records obtained by The Transcript. The men allegedly had a firearm at the time of the incident and are accused of hitting the victim with the weapon.
Police responded to multiple 911 calls to an apartment complex in the 2600 block of Classen Boulevard just after 11 p.m. on April 15.
The victim accused McGowan of initially requesting to purchase marijuana from them via a message on Snapchat but the victim refused, according to the affidavit.
McGowan allegedly appeared at the victim’s residence shortly after the text exchange. Bridges allegedly then arrived at the apartment unit and is accused of striking the victim’s head with a gun and kicking them numerous times. The victim accused Bridges of threatening to shoot and kill them.
The victim stated a third suspect, who was not identified in the court affidavit, allegedly entered the apartment unit, went to the victim’s room and is accused of running out of the residence with a backpack filled with the victim’s belongings.
“Jewelry, marijuana, high-dollar shoes and cash,” among other items, were allegedly stolen by the suspect, according to court filings.
A black .45 caliber Glock with an extended magazine was obtained by police via a search warrant executed at Bridges’ apartment on April 16. Bridges later received an eviction notice on April 26 from his apartment complex for his alleged connection to the robbery.
Bridges, a 2019 signee and former five-star prospect, appeared in six games over two seasons with the Sooners. He recorded seven catches for 82 yards and two touchdowns during his four-game redshirt freshman season.
Bridges was suspended for reportedly failing an NCAA drug test ahead of the Sooners' College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against LSU and missed OU's nine regular-season games the following season.
He appeared in the Sooners' games for the Big 12 championship and Cotton Bowl, posting two receptions for 19 yards. Bridges would have been considered a sophomore next season.
McGowan, who signed with OU in 2019, was a four-star prospect. He rushed for 370 yards on 58 carries and three touchdowns as a freshman this past season.