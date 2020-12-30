OU football: Former 4-star TE Jalin Conyers to enter NCAA transfer portal

Oklahoma freshman Jalin Conyers is entering the NCAA transfer portal, he announced Wednesday morning via his Twitter account.
Conyers, a 6-foot-4 receiver/tight end from Gruver, Texas, was a consensus four-star prospect and All-American Bowl selection but has yet to play for the Sooners this season.
"First off, I would just like to say thank you to everyone at OU for everything since I've been here. I would also like to thank Coach [Lincoln] Riley and Coach [Cale] Gundy for giving me such a great opportunity," Conyers wrote in a message posted to Twitter.
"With that being said, after a lot of prayer, I've [decided] to do what is in my best inerest moving forward and enter the transfer portal. I'm excited to see the new journey God has for me."
Conyers chose OU over offers from Texas, Texas A&M, Ohio State, LSU and Oregon, among others. He was a part of OU's 2020 signing class, which included 23 total commitments and ranked No. 16 nationally, according to Rivals.com.