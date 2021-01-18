You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Breaking News

breaking topical alert featured

OU football: Former 5-star recruit Wanya Morris commits to transferring to Oklahoma

Tennessee Alabama Football

Tennessee offensive lineman Wanya Morris (64) gets set against Alabama during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

 AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

Wanya Morris, a former five-star offensive tackle recruit and two-year starter at Tennessee, is coming to Oklahoma.

Morris, who's listed at 6-foot-5 and and 320 pounds, announced he will be transferring to OU following his sophomore season in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Morris provides the Sooners' offensive line, which loses starters Creed Humphrey and Adrian Ealy from 2020's squad, with another proven commodity.

Morris was also considering Texas A&M and Southern Cal.

Joe Buettner

405-366-3580

Follow me @JoeBuettner

jbuettner@normantranscript.com

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you