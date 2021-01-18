OU football: Former 5-star recruit Wanya Morris commits to transferring to Oklahoma

Wanya Morris, a former five-star offensive tackle recruit and two-year starter at Tennessee, is coming to Oklahoma.
Morris, who's listed at 6-foot-5 and and 320 pounds, announced he will be transferring to OU following his sophomore season in Knoxville, Tennessee.
COMMITTED🤍🙏🏾 @OU_Football pic.twitter.com/L0EaFYSObS— •K I N G👑 (@wanyamorris64) January 18, 2021
Morris provides the Sooners' offensive line, which loses starters Creed Humphrey and Adrian Ealy from 2020's squad, with another proven commodity.
Morris was also considering Texas A&M and Southern Cal.