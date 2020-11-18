You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Former Sooners TE Grant Calcaterra announces transfer to Auburn

OU's Grant Calcaterra before the Sooners' game against Florida Atlantic University, Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

 Kyle Phillips / The Transcript

Grant Calcaterra's football career will continue, just not with Oklahoma.

Nearly a year to the day after the tight end medically retired from football due to multiple concussions, Calcaterra announced he will be transferring to Auburn.

"A year ago, I would’ve never pictured my life the way is it now," wrote Calcaterra, who announced his intentions to enter the NCAA transfer portal on Aug. 15, in a tweet.

"I don’t believe in bad situations, just opportunities for growth. I’m more than grateful for this past year, but even more excited for my future challenges. Thanks again Sooner Nation. #WarEagle."

 

Calcaterra played in three games last year, posting 79 receiving yards via five receptions. His final appearance came in a 45-20 victory over Kansas on Oct. 5.

A month and a half later, the 6-foot-4 tight end walked away from football, announcing his departure from the program in a video posted to his Twitter account.

Calcaterra compiled 637 yards receiving and nine touchdowns from 2017-19. He was considered one of ESPN analyst Mel Kiper's top non-senior NFL tight end prospects for the 2020 draft prior to his original retirement.

