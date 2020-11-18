OU football: Former Sooners TE Grant Calcaterra announces transfer to Auburn

Grant Calcaterra's football career will continue, just not with Oklahoma.
Nearly a year to the day after the tight end medically retired from football due to multiple concussions, Calcaterra announced he will be transferring to Auburn.
"A year ago, I would’ve never pictured my life the way is it now," wrote Calcaterra, who announced his intentions to enter the NCAA transfer portal on Aug. 15, in a tweet.
"I don’t believe in bad situations, just opportunities for growth. I’m more than grateful for this past year, but even more excited for my future challenges. Thanks again Sooner Nation. #WarEagle."
A year ago, I would’ve never pictured my life the way is it now. I don’t believe in bad situations, just opportunities for growth. I’m more than grateful for this past year, but even more excited for my future challenges. Thanks again Sooner Nation. #WarEagle pic.twitter.com/su891vUMx7— Grant Calcaterra (@grcalcaterra) November 18, 2020
Calcaterra played in three games last year, posting 79 receiving yards via five receptions. His final appearance came in a 45-20 victory over Kansas on Oct. 5.
A month and a half later, the 6-foot-4 tight end walked away from football, announcing his departure from the program in a video posted to his Twitter account.
Calcaterra compiled 637 yards receiving and nine touchdowns from 2017-19. He was considered one of ESPN analyst Mel Kiper's top non-senior NFL tight end prospects for the 2020 draft prior to his original retirement.