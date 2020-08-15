Former OU tight end Grant Calcaterra is giving his football career another shot.
Calcaterra, who retired from the game last fall due to a long history with concussions, has decided to return to football, he announced in a tweet Saturday evening.
"This is something that I have been thinking about since the day I stepped away," Calcaterra wrote in a statement posted to Twitter. "I owed myself the time to reflect on the best decision for me. Ultimately, my love and passion for the game, and my desire to accomplish my goals are the reasons for my return."
Jeremiah 29:11 pic.twitter.com/dcozUKvl1s— Grant Calcaterra (@grcalcaterra) August 15, 2020
He will not restart his career in Norman. Rather, the Rancho Santa Margarita, California, native will enter his name into the NCAA transfer portal "after conversations with OU," per his tweet.
Calcaterra, a 6-foot-4 pass-catching tight end, missed most of the 2019 season due to injury. He played in 41 games over three seasons, racking up nine touchdown receptions and 637 receiving yards.
