OU football: How Austin Stogner went from OU reserve to Lincoln Riley's leading receiver

Austin Stogner approached the Oklahoma coaching staff, searching for answers as his freshman year drew to a close.
Stogner appeared in each of the Sooners’ 14 games last season, posting 66 yards on seven catches and two touchdowns. Considering his 6-foot-6 stature, he primarily served as a red-zone and short-yardage option for a team heavy on h-backs.
His father and former Baylor wideout, Brad Stogner, knew his son’s first year would be an adjustment. He was his high school’s team go-to receiver and was keen to provide his talents to OU’s potent offense as soon as he could.
As his rookie collegiate season wrapped, a hungry Stogner asked his coaches what he needed to work on to graduate from his situational role to a full-time one.
“He was eager to play more and more and more last year and got more and more ready as time went on,” OU coach Lincoln Riley said. “We identified things that he had to take steps on to become a potential every down-type player.
“I give the kid credit. He's taken those things and he's run with them.”
Four games into OU’s 2020 campaign, Stogner leads all Sooner receivers with 230 receiving yards and 17 receptions, which are good for the sixth and eighth-best marks among all Big 12 players, respectively. But as OU enters its fifth game at TCU on Saturday, Stogner’s rise is no surprise to Riley.
“Not certainly to the people within the program,” he said.
Stogner arrived at OU to a loaded group of fullbacks and tight ends that share a position room under assistant Shane Beamer.
Despite lofty expectations stemming from his high school accolades, finding the field in 2019 proved difficult for Stogner next to then-senior Lee Morris, junior Grant Calcaterra and sophomores Brayden Willis and Jeremiah Hall.
“There were obviously some points where you could get frustrated,” Stogner said. “But I wouldn't trade last year for anything, because it taught me so much. I was able to learn a lot from Grant, Lee, Brayden and J-Hall.
“I wouldn't be the player I am today without it.”
Stogner’s brightest moment last season came Nov. 16, 2019, in a familiar town to his family.
A one-loss OU team traveled to Waco, Texas, to battle undefeated Baylor. And the Bears seemed primed to extend their unbeaten run, leading the Sooners 28-3 in the second quarter.
That was until Stogner, a true freshman playing against both of his parents’ alma mater, fueled OU’s rally from the first-half, 25-point deficit.
Stogner provided OU its first touchdown, a 5-yard haul from Jalen Hurts, to put the Sooners within 18 of the Bears late in the second quarter. He caught another strike from Hurts, this time for three yards, to give OU its first score of the third period.
Brad Stogner’s cell phone flooded with text messages during the game, regarding his son’s heroics.
The former Bear couldn’t have been happier.
“I was 'Boomer Sooner' all the way for sure and wanted to see him do well,” Brad Stogner said. “It was actually probably cooler for me that he did it against Baylor, at Baylor, at the stadium in Waco and had a ton of friends there.”
Stogner’s production stalled following the iconic Sooner comeback, leaving the OU true freshman yearning for more.
He turned to a longtime mentor while at home over the offseason to better position himself for a breakout sophomore season.
Towering over most of his peers, Stogner already looks the part of who those close to him believe he can become.
Stogner has added roughly 25 pounds to his frame since arriving at OU from Plano Prestonwood Christian School in 2019. It’s easy to mistake the hulking, 260-pound tight end for someone that isn’t just in his second year of college.
“He's looking like an NFL tight end right now,” said David Robinson, who played receiver at OU in the early 2000s and has worked with Stogner for years.
During the offseason, Stogner spent Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays with the Dallas-based trainer, who specializes in receiver coaching. Robinson’s clients include former NFL first-round picks, such as Dez Bryant, Corey Coleman and Laquon Treadwell.
Robinson has known Stogner since he was 12.
Stogner was a quarterback in his young football career and making the switch to receiver as he entered middle school. Robinson assisted his transition at the time, teaching him the position’s fundamentals.
Stogner eventually matured into a four-star recruit, All-American Bowl selection and a player that now fits the mold of Robinson’s professional clients.
“A lot of my NFL tight ends that come home in the offseason and work with me,” Robinson said, “they think he's already in the NFL when they see him before they find out he goes to OU.”
Robinson sees a professional future for Stogner as well.
He compares his potential to the likes of NFL tight ends Mark Andrews, Jordan Reed and George Kittle.
Stogner has benefited from Robinson’s hands-on training, as well as the NFL talent practicing alongside him in the trainer’s group workouts.
Treadwell, who plays for the Atlanta Falcons, and Bryant assisted Stogner’s growth over the offseason.
Green Bay Packers tight end Jace Sternberger, another Robinson client, had the biggest influence among the players Stogner was around.
“Working out with Jace this quarantine was big time,” Stogner said. “He taught me what he does when he blocks and how to run routes, how to use leverage on this guy, how to run certain routes a certain way. That was big learning from him.”
It was easy to see the shift in Stogner’s mentality this offseason, and why he’s been able to quickly become OU’s top receiver thus far.
“I can tell the light bulb really clicked when he's constantly bugging me, hitting me up late throughout the night, coach what you think about this route, coach how did you think I did today,” Robinson said.
“I can just tell that it's always on his mind, just getting better.”
Riley echoed Stogner’s made progress with craft and said the team has a tremendous amount of confidence in the sophomore
How could they not with the way he’s capitalized on his opportunity?
“He wants to live up to the hype,” Robinson said. “And that's what he wants to prove. He wants to prove he's just not a prima donna or a guy that had a lot of stars and didn't really produce well in college.
“He's a dog when it comes to blocking, being physical, getting off the press. He has that attitude about himself that you want in a tight end, and any football player, and it's going to take him a long way.”