Following the 2019 season, Shane Beamer received a call from a few connections he had on the Marshall coaching staff. The Thundering Herd had a senior receiver, Obi Obialo, looking for a new home as a graduate transfer.
“This guy was a beast for us on special teams and what a great young man,” Beamer, OU’s assistant head coach for offense, recalls them saying.
OU expected to enter the 2020 offseason with a young receiving corps as no scholarship senior receivers returned from its 2019 roster. The Sooners helped alleviate their lack of experience by pursuing and ultimately landing Obialo, whose path from Coppell, Texas, to Norman has taken plenty of turns.
The 6-foot-3 receiver boasted a handful of scholarship offers to play college football out of Coppell High School with interest from Arkansas State, Iowa, North Texas, Rice and San Diego State.
Obialo’s offers quickly vanished when he sustained an injury late in his high school career, forcing him to find a different avenue to the Football Bowl Subdivision ranks.
“You hear about it all the time with high school people getting hurt,” Obialo said. “With me, it was just the coaches and stuff. They just ghosted [me] as soon as I got hurt. Everything happens for a reason.”
Just up the road from OU, the receiver jumped on an opportunity to walk-on at Oklahoma State. Obialo, who played in four games for the Cowboys in 2016, still remembers the team’s trip to Norman, which OU won 38-20.
“It was a special experience, something I’d seen growing up on TV all the time,” Obialo said. “It was raining that game, so it was a cold one. I remember Dede [Westbrook] on the sideline catching a pass, and he made a defender miss and took it the house. That was one play I remember distinctively from that game.”
It was Obialo’s first and last Bedlam experience with Oklahoma State. He transferred to Marshall after the 2016 season, spending three years with the Thundering Herd.
Obialo racked up 987 receiving yards on 79 catches and scored four touchdowns during his time in Huntington, West Virginia. An injury kept him out of nine games during his senior season last year; although, it allowed him to redshirt.
With his newfound extra year of eligibility, Obialo decided to transfer. He said OU assistant coach Cale Gundy led the charge on his recruitment, which resulted in his February commitment to OU.
Obialo said he’s worked at both inside and outside receiver. He's also developed a good relationship with Sooners starting quarterback Spencer Rattler, despite his limited time around the team.
"We’ve been throwing over the summer and stuff like that, just getting our reps in practice," Obialo said. "We’re just ready to put it on the field against a different opponent."
He will have plenty of competition for catches, however, in OU’s offense.
The Sooners return junior receiver Charleston Rambo, the 2019 team's second-leading receiver with 743 yards on 43 catches. OU also brings back its sophomore trio of Trejan Bridges, Jadon Haselwood and Theo Wease, all three of whom were five-star recruits coming out of high school.
Obialo still has ample value as a veteran in an offense that lacks them.
“Obi’s a guy that, just the maturity and the physicality and the toughness that he brings to the offense is something that we definitely needed,” Beamer said. “Really excited about his potential.”
