OU football: How the Sooners landed Penn State transfer Micah Bowens

Oklahoma and transfer quarterbacks have enjoyed a strong relationship during the coach Lincoln Riley era.
Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts orchestrated Riley’s highly efficient offense for his first three years as OU’s head coach. The Sooners’ current starting quarterback, Spencer Rattler, is Riley’s first purely homegrown prospect, although it would be naive to believe both Mayfield and Murray’s three years under Riley didn’t support their development.
The Sooners have a new transfer quarterback by way of Penn State, Micah Bowens.
The former Rivals.com three-star prospect isn’t likely to surpass Rattler as OU’s starter, and he will have a huge challenge ahead of him trying to beat out freshman signal-caller Caleb Williams, the Class of 2021’s top-ranked quarterback, for the first-string gig once Rattler leaves campus.
But clearly, the Sooners saw something valuable in Bowens, who Rivals ranked 12th at his position coming out of Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Nevada.
“We were a fan of Micah coming out [of high school],” Riley said. “Obviously had watched him at Gorman and what he had done there and were very aware of him.”
Bowens, heralded as one of high school's top dual-threat QBs, never received an offer from OU but had opportunities to play at the likes of Oregon, Wets Virginia, Nebraska, Ole Miss and North Carolina. He ultimately chose the Nittany Lions, whom he spent one season with but never saw the field.
The Sooners took Chandler Morris, who played sparingly this past season as a backup to Rattler, during the same cycle as Bowens.
Morris, along with 2018 quarterback signee Tanner Mordecai, departed the program following OU’s 2020 season. Mordecai is headed to SMU, while Morris won’t be far from his former teammate at TCU.
Riley wasn’t committed, however, to bringing in a quarterback once both left the program. If the Sooners had to go with two scholarship quarterbacks, Rattler and Williams, then that’s what they’d do.
“We weren’t going to take a guy to take a guy,” Riley said, “but at the same time, we thought if a viable option came up in the transfer portal at the quarterback position that we were going to take a good look at it.”
“We knew we had to start to rebuild that room back up a little bit,” he continued, “and so we just said, hey, if a guy pops up that piques our interest that we think could come here and be a good player and obviously contribute and compete and come be what we expect out of that position, then we’re going to take a look. Micah went in the transfer portal and we liked what we saw.”