OU football: Jadon Haselwood back and ready to contribute to Sooner passing attack

Jadon Haselwood’s frustration set in quickly.
The Oklahoma sophomore receiver sustained an injury — reportedly an ACL tear — over the offseason that kept him out of the Sooners’ first six games.
His frustration, though, mostly stems from how it happened.
Haselwood, a former five-star recruit, wasn’t playing football, merely working out.
At the beginning of OU’s 2020 season, coach Lincoln Riley didn’t offer much on the topic of when Haselwood would be back. Later, Riley hinted Haselwood was making strides in his rehabilitation. It turned out he was ahead of schedule.
“I came back a few days earlier than I should have … I was already kind of practicing a few weeks before but I just wasn't [taking] contact,” Haselwood said. “So I was just and running routes and stuff like that. I didn't do any team or one-on-ones or anything, but the week of Kansas they let me full go.”
The 6-foot-2 receiver didn’t light up the Jayhawks — his teammates took care of that. The Ellenwood, Georgia, product caught one pass, a respectable 33-yard gain, amid OU’s 62-9 shellacking of Kansas.
Speaking to reporters for the first time since suffering the injury on Tuesday, Haselwood expressed gratitude just to be on the field again.
“It gets kind of emotional just thinking about it, actually,” he said. “because those times were tough.”
His biggest obstacle was the mental side of the injury.
He played in 13 games last season but caught only 19 passes for 272 yards and one touchdown.
Instead of working toward a breakout sophomore campaign over the spring and summer, Haselwood was forced to watch from the sideline as others stepped into the shoes many expected he might fill as OU tried to replace the production of current Dallas Cowboy receiver CeeDee Lamb.
“The hardest part was just keeping a positive mental [attitude],” Haselwood said. "Because I'm gonna always work hard and grind."
"It made me respect the game more and become more of a student — watching more film and just taking mental reps even during the fall camp.”
Haselwood was still able to lift weights and run through the recovery process. He happily cheered on his peers and took as many “mental reps” as possible.
As Haselwood saw the likes of freshman Marvin Mims, who leads the team with 418 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, and sophomore Theo Wease, who has 361 yards on 26 catches, star early in the season, he wasn’t discouraged.
Rather, he thought if this is what the team can do without him, his return would only make the group better.
“I genuinely love seeing my teammates win and make plays,” Haselwood said. “That's just the best feeling. … You wanna be able to spread it out, spread the love and everybody making plays, just makes it easier to win, you know?”
Haselwood’s selflessness is bound to go a long way in an offense that isn’t short on receiving options.
Aside from Mims and Wease, Austin Stogner has a team second-leading 410 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Charleston Rambo has 236 yards on 26 catches. De facto fullback Jeremiah Hall has 143 yards on 14 catches, as well as a team second-best four touchdown catches. Walk-on receiver Drake Stoops only has nine catches, but he’s averaging 16.9 yards per reception.
It’s stiff competition in the OU receiving room. But the good news for Haselwood is he doesn’t need to immediately be “the guy” as he eases back into the rotation.
Better news?
His quarterback, Spencer Rattler, is committed to getting the ball to his fellow Class of 2019 signee.
“It's great to have Jadon back,” Rattler said. “He's such a weapon for our offense. I'm kind of mad I didn't get him the ball enough [against Kansas], but I'll make that a point here in the upcoming weeks, because he's going to [have] a big role in our offense.”