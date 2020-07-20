OU v LSU Peach Bowl Celebration

OU quarterback Jalen Hurts, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta, Ga. (Kyle Phillips / The Transcript)

 Kyle Phillips

Former Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts is officially an Eagle.

Philadelphia finalized the one-year OU starter's contract on Monday. Hurts agreed to a four-year, $6.02 million contract, which includes a $1.94 million signing bonus, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The Eagles selected Hurts with the 53rd overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The second-round selection was the third Sooner taken in the draft behind receiver CeeDee Lamb and linebacker Kenneth Murray, both of whom were first-round picks.

Hurts transferred from Alabama to OU for the 2019 season. He was a Heisman Trophy finalist as the Sooners' starter, finishing second behind LSU's Joe Burrow.

He was a part of an OU team that won its fifth consecutive Big 12 championship and clinched a third straight College Football Playoff berth.

Joe Buettner is the Norman Transcript's sports editor. You can contact him at 405-366-3580 or jbuettner@normantranscript.com. Follow him on Twitter, @ByJoeBuettner.

