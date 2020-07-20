Former Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts is officially an Eagle.
Philadelphia finalized the one-year OU starter's contract on Monday. Hurts agreed to a four-year, $6.02 million contract, which includes a $1.94 million signing bonus, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
The #Eagles & 2nd round QB Jalen Hurts agreed to a four-year, $6.02M deal that includes a $1.94M signing bonus. Interesting to note: Hurts received workout bonuses in Year 3 ($75K) and Year 4 ($100K) similar to Drew Lock, who was picked 11 spots before him. A QB premium.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 20, 2020
The Eagles selected Hurts with the 53rd overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The second-round selection was the third Sooner taken in the draft behind receiver CeeDee Lamb and linebacker Kenneth Murray, both of whom were first-round picks.
Hurts transferred from Alabama to OU for the 2019 season. He was a Heisman Trophy finalist as the Sooners' starter, finishing second behind LSU's Joe Burrow.
He was a part of an OU team that won its fifth consecutive Big 12 championship and clinched a third straight College Football Playoff berth.
