OU football: Juaquin Iglesias discusses journey from 'just a three-star recruit' to NFL draft pick

Juaquin Iglesias and Malcolm Kelly chatted in a San Diego hotel room following Oklahoma's 17-14 win over Oregon in the 2005 Holiday Bowl.
Iglesias and Kelly had never really had this conversation before. But after a night where Iglesias led all receivers with 83 yards on five catches and Kelly had a team second-leading 79 yards, the then-OU freshmen discussed the future, and perhaps Dec. 29, 2005, might not be the last day the two played in an NFL stadium.
“Before then, I didn't think about (the NFL),” Iglesias told The Transcript nearly 15 years later, “and didn't think about it really again until my senior year.”
Iglesias wasn’t as revered of a prospect as his fellow 2005 OU receiver signees Kelly, Manuel Johnson or Eric Huggins — all three of whom were four-star recruits.
It all worked out for the Killeen, Texas, native, who matured into one of OU’s top receiving threats as the program pivoted to a pass-happy offense and 2009 NFL Draft pick to the Chicago Bears in the third round.
Iglesias now runs a couple of mortgage branches and has been in the industry for seven years following a five-year professional football career.
His path to the pros, however, wasn’t always certain to him.
"Realistically coming out of high school, no, I didn't think that was something that was on my mind," he said. "I know it wasn't, just because it's such a rare thing to be able to get to go to the NFL."
Before OU got involved with Iglesias, he was considering mostly Texas schools — Texas-El Paso and Southern Methodist extended offers and Baylor had interest. When OU provided him the opportunity to play at a major program, he admittedly hesitated with where he should take his unsung talents.
He could play for the Sooners, who had made the national title game each of the two years prior to Iglesias' freshman season at OU, or enroll at a smaller school and continue playing with a few of his high school teammates.
“I was just a three-star recruit, I didn't have a big name, I didn't have all the stats that these guys had. So that was really just the hesitation of knowing if I stacked up against these other guys,” Iglesias said.
“But once I got out there, it was just all competition and trying to get better every day. And then as the season went on, I continued to prove myself in practice and in the games, and then finally broke through in the starting lineup and kind of never looked back.”
Iglesias ended his freshman campaign with 290 yards receiving and two touchdowns. Not bad for a rookie, but not anywhere close to where he’d finish.
OU's offense at the time wasn’t exactly designed for Iglesias, or any receivers, to post gaudy stats.
Not yet.
Former OU running back Adrian Peterson was to blame. And how could you not feed the sophomore, who was the Heisman Trophy runner-up as a true freshman the year before?
“Obviously you're going to focus on the run game with a special talent as he was,” Iglesias said.
Once Peterson, who rushed for 4,041 yards and 41 touchdowns from 2004-06, was out of the picture, the Sooners’ aerial attack took off.
“As many weapons as we had on the outside, it was a cool transition and just knowing that the ball might come to you three, four or five times in one series versus before, it might come to you three, four or five times a game,” Iglesias said. “It was awesome to be around that fast-attacking offense, just throwing the ball all around and the talent that we had.
"The best time for me was my senior year and being in that offense.”
Iglesias recorded 907 yards on 68 catches and five touchdowns as a junior in 2007. He then exploded for 1,150 receiving yards on 10 touchdowns in 2008, en route to OU’s last BCS national championship game appearance.
The former Sooner carries plenty of lasting memories from his time in Norman. OU's 62-21 victory over Missouri for the 2008 Big 12 championship in Kansas City, Missouri, sticks out the most, he says, because he posted 125 receiving yards and two touchdowns and helped the Sooners punch their ticket to the national title game in front of his then-girlfriend (and now wife) and her family, who were from the area.
Iglesias continues to support the program, which is currently 2-2 and resumes action against TCU at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24.
The OU alumnus has been impressed with freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler and sees a team that’s a few mistakes away from being undefeated.
“It kind of reminds me of my freshman year in having Rhett Bomar and Adrian Peterson. We obviously had talent. But we were all just young and made just a couple of mistakes here and there that cost you games,” Iglesias said.
“I’m sure that it will get better the more and more experience all the guys get on the team. I'm always rooting for them and wish nothing but the best for the program and the players on the field.”