The Palm Beach County Sports Commission announced its 2020 watch list for the Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award on Wednesday.
Oklahoma kicker Gabe Brkic was named to the list after a perfect redshirt freshman last season. Brkic didn't miss any of his 69 field goal and extra point attempts in 2019.
The Chardon, Ohio, native earned second-team All-Big 12 honors and an All-America first team selection from CBS Sports last season.
Brkic enters 2020 as a preseason All-Big 12 honoree and a Sporting News preseason All-America first-team selection.
Texas Tech's Trey Wolff, Baylor's John Mayers and Kansas State's Blake Lynch also made the Groza Award watch list.
Former Moore High School kicker Dalton Witherspoon, who now plays for Houston, is a preseason candidate for the award as well.
