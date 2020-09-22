Oklahoma opens Big 12 play with Kansas State on Saturday — or at least, that’s what the No. 3 Sooners have planned.
Kansas State coach Chris Klieman said the Wildcats (0-1) were 18 hours away from kicking off against Arkansas State on Sept. 12 when it officially learned it had enough players to proceed with the nonconference tilt — the Big 12 requires teams to have at least 53 players and a minimum of one quarterback, four interior defensive linemen and seven offensive linemen among them.
It was a stressful Friday for Klieman, a day before the team’s 2020 season opener that the Wildcats lost 35-31, as he awaited COVID test and contact tracing results.
Klieman expects this week to be the same.
“On the Arkansas State game, it was Friday at 5 o'clock where we finally got the go-ahead to play, because we were one player at one position away from having to cancel that game,” Klieman said during a Tuesday news conference. “... and this week, it's another position that we're really close on the threshold.”
If the game is canceled, OU and Kansas State share a bye week on Oct. 17, making a reschedule fairly easy on both sides.
It will undoubtedly become trickier to make games up as OU gets into its conference slate where it will play go from three consecutive games to a bye week, another three consecutive games before a second bye week and then a third set of three consecutive games to close the season.
“Interested to see how that goes, not just for us, but for the rest of the conference,” OU coach Lincoln Riley said, “It was good to have a bye week when we did, glad that we had that scheduled when we did. Happy that we were able to play. … You obviously just don’t have that cushion now that you’ve had with three straight important games coming up.
"We obviously have to continue to handle it better. Understand that a guy makes a mistake or gets popped for contact tracing now, it’s not going to be one game, it’s likely to be multiple games.”
