Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray and the Los Angeles Chargers have reportedly agreed to terms on a four-year deal Saturday.
The Chargers selected Murray with the 23rd overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Murray will reportedly earn $13 million over four years, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
The #Chargers have agreed to terms with first-round #Oklahoma LB Kenneth Murray on his four-year rookie contract worth $13M, source said. He’ll sign when he passes his physical. First QB Justin Herbert, now Murray.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 26, 2020
So far, Murray's bet to leave school a year early is paying off after enjoying a decorated college career.
He was a third-team Associated Press All-American and semifinalist for both the Bednarik and Butkus Awards last season. He earned All-Big 12 honors each year he was on campus and named the co-Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year in 2017.
Murray earned a starting role as a true freshman and has started each of his 42 appearances over the past three seasons. During that time, OU's won three Big 12 championships and made the College Football Playoffs each year.
He joins fellow first-round pick and former Sooner receiver CeeDee Lamb in finalizing his first NFL contract. Former Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts also signed his rookie deal with the Philadelphia Eagles.
