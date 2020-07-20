Oklahoma linebacker DaShaun White enters the 2020 season as a Butkus Award candidate.
The Butkus Award, which honors the best linebacker in college football each year, announced its watch list on Monday. White was OU's lone representative.
Baylor's Terrel Bernard, Texas Tech's Riko Jeffers, Oklahoma State's Amen Ogbongbemiga and Malcolm Rodriguez, Iowa State's Mike Rose, Texas' Joseph Ossai and TCU's Garrett Wallow also made the list.
White, who arrived at OU as a four-star prospect out of North Richland Hills, Texas, has appeared in each of OU's 28 games the past two years.
He record 3.5 tackles for loss, a sack and fumble recovery last year as a sophomore. He also recorded 52 tackles in 2019, which was a big bump from his 13 the year before as a freshman.
Former OU linebacker Brian Bosworth was the first and second winner of the Butkus Award, taking the honor in 1985 and '86. OU standouts Rocky Calmus (2001) and Teddy Lehman (2003) have also earned the accolade.
