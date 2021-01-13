OU football: LB Jon-Michael Terry to transfer to Tulsa

Oklahoma's Jon-Michael is headed home.
The Sooners linebacker announced he will be transferring to Tulsa via his Twitter account on Wednesday.
Let’s work! #ReignCane pic.twitter.com/iLvRXxdpjJ— Jon-Michael Terry (@_jonmichael) January 13, 2021
Terry is a native Tulsan and was a four-star recruit coming out of Victory Christian School. The Golden Hurricane offered Terry during his high school recruitment, as did the likes of Oklahoma State and TCU. He ultimately signed, however, with the Sooners.
Terry redshirted his freshman season in 2016. He's played in 42 games since, only missing significant time during OU's 2019 campaign when he was out with an injury for half the season.
The two-time Academic All-Big 12 first-team selection finished his OU career with 51 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. He also had a fumble recovery.