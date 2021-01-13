You are the owner of this article.
OU football: LB Jon-Michael Terry to transfer to Tulsa

  • 1 min to read
OU football: What Oklahoma’s doing in practice to increase turnovers

Kyle Phillips / The Transcript

Oklahoma linebacker Jon-Michael Terry runs drills during practice on March 7 at Bud Wilkinson Football Practice Facility.

Oklahoma's Jon-Michael is headed home.

The Sooners linebacker announced he will be transferring to Tulsa via his Twitter account on Wednesday.

Terry is a native Tulsan and was a four-star recruit coming out of Victory Christian School. The Golden Hurricane offered Terry during his high school recruitment, as did the likes of Oklahoma State and TCU. He ultimately signed, however, with the Sooners.

Terry redshirted his freshman season in 2016. He's played in 42 games since, only missing significant time during OU's 2019 campaign when he was out with an injury for half the season.

The two-time Academic All-Big 12 first-team selection finished his OU career with 51 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. He also had a fumble recovery.

Joe Buettner

405-366-3580

Follow me @JoeBuettner

jbuettner@normantranscript.com

