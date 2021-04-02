Returning to Norman was enough incentive for Joe Jon Finley, the former Sooners tight end who’s worked his way up from coaching offensive linemen at Los Fresnos High School in Texas to Lincoln Riley’s associate head coach for offense.
The Arlington, Texas, native was introduced as former OU assistant coach Shane Beamer’s replacement in January and will lead the Sooners’ tight ends and h-backs.
Finley has made stops at Baylor, Missouri, Texas A&M and Ole Miss, working under offensive minds such as Jimbo Fisher and Lane Kiffin. He couldn't pass on the opportunity to learn from Riley.
“It was a huge reason for making the move,” Finley said. “Besides coming home and all of that good stuff, this is one of the best jobs in the country — probably the best job in the country as far as being on the offensive side of the ball.
“What Coach Riley has done here, everything that he’s done speaks for itself. This guy’s the best in the country at what he does and just excited to get around here and learn a new system.”
Finley said he feels like “a kid in a candy store” learning OU’s offense, which has led the Big 12 Conference in scoring and total offense each year since Riley was promoted from offensive coordinator to head coach in 2017.
Finley also has to feel good about the room he inherits from Beamer, who left OU to become South Carolina’s head coach.
The Sooners’ tight ends and h-backs are one of the team's most experienced groups with returners Jeremiah Hall, Austin Stogner and Brayden Willis, all of whom have at least two years of experience in OU’s system.
“He's been fantastic so far, everything that I thought we would get in the hire,” Riley said. “He's done a really nice job just acclimating with our staff. A lot of our staff members knew him and have worked with him at other spots. Some of the guys obviously crossed over during his time here at Oklahoma, so it wasn't like we were bringing in a guy that nobody knew. It's been great.”
Despite Beamer’s strong relationship with his players, they’re taking well to Finley’s arrival.
It helps he has experience playing tight end at OU, where he was a four-year letterman and accumulated 775 yards on 62 catches and 10 touchdown receptions in 50 appearances.
He also spent time in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers (2008-10), Detroit Lions (2010-11) and Carolina Panthers (2012) before kickstarting his college coaching career as an OU graduate assistant under then-head coach Bob Stoops.
“You can tell that he played tight end personally,” Hall said. “There’s some things he sees in our game that just somebody who, you would have to play the position to like understand what he’s talking about. It’s kind of convenient for him. He has an older room. It’s kind of, let’s go out there and play. He’s not micromanaging us. I like him. He’s a cool guy. I’m glad we have him on board.”
