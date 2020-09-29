Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley stood by his fourth-quarter decision to punt as the Sooners trailed by three with under three minutes left against Kansas State.
"I felt like that was the right call," said Riley during Monday's Big 12 coaches teleconference.
The fourth-year Sooners coach admitted he might have gone for it on a potential fourth-down play under different circumstances.
He said if it was a "really manageable situation" and OU was in "good field position" that he likely would have kept his offense on the field for fourth down. But the Sooners' drive ending so quickly and deep in their own territory helped him decide to punt.
"The way it happened felt like we could have a chance to pin 'em down there," Riley said. "Still had the timeout left. Knew we were going to have in the neighborhood of 50 seconds to a minute, depending on how the drive went."
On the series in question, OU went three and out after a flag called back a long Spencer Rattler run that would have moved the chains. So, Riley, facing a fourth-and-7 situation from the 28, sent in his punter, Reeves Mundschau, to give the ball back to Kansas State.
"I don't know about this call from Lincoln Riley," said FOX college football analyst Joel Klatt during the game broadcast. "He's only got one timeout left and he's putting the fate of the game in his defense's hands. And Gus (Johnson), that defense has not been very good."
OU's defense ultimately forced the Wildcats to punt, giving the Sooner offense the ball back with less than a minute remaining.
The Sooners were unable, however, to complete the game-winning drive after Rattler threw his third interception of the day.
