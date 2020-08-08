OU will take a one-week break from practices, coach Lincoln Riley announced Saturday evening.
Riley cited a scheduling change prompted the hiatus.
An OU player also tested positive for COVID-19 after the team’s month-long stretch of producing zero new cases, the school reported Saturday. The player is in quarantine.
The Sooners started fall camp on July 31 with their season opener originally moving from Sept. 5 to Aug. 29. OU’s opener against Missouri State has been pushed back into September, however, according to Riley.
“We decided it’s best to give our players some time off,” said Riley in a statement. “We were able to start camp before the vast majority of teams because our Aug. 29 season-opening game date was the earliest in the country. With that first game pushed back a week or two, it only makes sense to spread out our practices and give our guys some time away. They’ve done a great job so far.”
OU’s held five practices since starting preseason training camp. Riley said players will be allowed to return home during the hiatus.
OU players will be tested for COVID-19 on Aug. 14, before practices resume.
Riley did not disclose a new date for OU’s game against Missouri State.
“We’re also mindful of all the conversations across the country with regard to the 2020 season,” Riley said. “The added benefit of temporarily breaking from training camp is that it gives us a few more days to monitor those talks.”
