The Big 12's premier rivals — OU and Texas — head into their annual Dallas showdown with minimal buzz following disappointing losses on Saturday.
The Sooners fell for a second consecutive week, dropping a game to Iowa State, while Texas lost at home to TCU.
It isn't a great look for the league, which is already harshly criticized compared to its Power 5 counterparts. Although, the league's perception doesn't seem to faze OU coach Lincoln Riley, especially not during the COVID-19 pandemic.
It isn't a great look for the league, which is already harshly criticized compared to its Power 5 counterparts. Although, the league's perception doesn't seem to faze OU coach Lincoln Riley, especially not during the COVID-19 pandemic
"I don’t know that I’ve paid honestly a whole lot of attention to it," Riley said during Monday's coaches teleconference. "... This year will go on and I think there’s gonna be a ton of surprises throughout this year. I think that’s the nature of this.
"I think it’s gonna be the most unpredictable college football year of all time. I think you’ve just gotta hang in there and keep swinging. Who the hell knows what’s gonna happen?"
The Sooners and Longhorns' shocking losses are two of a growing list of major upsets so far.
Tulsa beat No. 11 Central Florida on Saturday. Arkansas topped No. 16 Mississippi State after the Bulldogs stunned No. 6 LSU on Sept. 26. Louisiana-Lafayette also dominated No. 23 Iowa State on Sept. 12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.