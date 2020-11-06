So one week after the Sooners finally put it all together, offense and defense, the whole kit and caboodle, what will they do?
Good question.
Does it matter?
It’s only Kansas.
The Jayhawks haven’t won a game; coach Les Miles doesn’t appear to be turning anything around.
Seems like all Oklahoma might have to do today is take the field.
Maybe, but that’s not where we’re going with this.
Today, we’re just going to examine that, when you think about it, Lincoln Riley’s really good at this coaching thing.
And, just maybe, in these divergent times, when something approaching half the country hangs on the word of a man looking for any way not to vacate the most amazing public housing on earth, at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, while the other half can’t begin to understand the first half … this is a good week to get into it.
To date, Riley has either quite easily or very carefully walked the tightrope of being an absolute advocate for his players, yet without becoming a partisan, one that might set off that portion of the Sooner Nation that falls into the first half of the two halves described above.
He’s even done it with apparent authenticity because you can’t fake the kind of thing he said back on Aug. 28, the day he led his team on a unity march in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
"I grew up a white male. I have not lived or had to experience some of the things that a lot of my players have had to,” Riley said. “As much as you want to read about it, this or that, it's different when it hits home and when it's somebody that you care about. It's absolutely been a learning experience for me.”
That’s a pretty good thing to think and feel as a human being, but something else to respond to as a coach, as a leader of young men.
Because it’s not new school or old school. It’s not being tough as nails or a players' coach. It’s not even melding the two, being entirely demanding, but with an open door, the kind of thing Bob Stoops was so good at.
It’s something else.
It’s holistic.
It’s about football, yet so much more than football.
Here was Riley this week, reflecting on his trade.
He began by saying the football part was the easier part, but the part about leading a group of young men, well, it's more involved.
“You’ve got core values and things that I think you’ve always got to stick to and are important,” he said, “but you better not be too rigid … in some areas because the world is changing and these guys, they don’t just live up here, they’ve got whole other parts of their lives.”
Then, stunningly, he brought it back to coaching the actual game.
“There’s almost a parallel, kind of how we feel about, schematically, the football game,” he said. “The same way, you got the core things you believe in, but you better be willing to adapt.”
On the football side, the Sooners have been adapting just fine.
Last week’s victory at Texas Tech was the kind of conference win the Sooners have had such a hard time winning the last two seasons.
They’ve won a bunch of games, but so often they haven’t flourished.
However, this season, “guys are getting better quickly,” Riley said.
Defensively, said Riley, “Coach Grinch has done a good job schematically of getting into things we can be very good at,” and when was something like that ever spouted about the man Grinch replaced, Mike Stoops?
It’s just … good.
The Sooners have progressed. Their coach has progressed. The side of the ball that has struggled so horribly has progressed.
Two early losses may have put some championship hopes on hold. Yet, OU has rebounded, maybe better than ever.
Good chance, that can’t simply be traced to to Riley getting the football part of his job right, but all the other stuff correct, too.
Like listening to his players, wanting to learn from them, learning from them and allowing that learning to make him a better leader of them.
It’s only Kansas.
But the Sooners have come a long way and will enter in a good place.
Their coach laid the groundwork to get them there.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.