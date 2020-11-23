OU football: Lincoln Riley remains supportive of former Sooner TE Grant Calcaterra

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley doesn’t have any hard feelings toward his former tight end, who will soon play for Auburn.
Former Sooner standout Grant Calcaterra announced he’ll be transferring to the SEC program a year after he medically retired from football due to his history with concussions.
Calcaterra decided in August to resume his playing career and entered the NCAA transfer portal, leading him to the Tigers.
“That’s not really a surprise knowing him, the type of competitor he is and player he is,” Riley said. “He had some great moments here, some great moments. Was a big-time player for us and will be, in some ways, hard seeing him play in another jersey.”
Calcaterra finished his OU career with 637 yards receiving and nine touchdowns. He averaged 15.5 yards a catch, hauling in 41 passes over 33 games.
Riley confirmed Calcaterra discussed his football future at OU after choosing to come out of retirement from the sport but didn’t disclose any details to those conversations.
“I’m not going to get too far into them,” Riley said. “but I am excited that he’s found an opportunity to go play at Auburn. He’s one of those guys you want nothing but the best for that kid and he clearly wants to play again.”