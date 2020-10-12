Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley addressed a questionable clock reset that allowed enough time for Texas to rally late during Saturday’s Red River rivalry.
The Sooners still beat the Longhorns 53-45 in quadruple overtime, but the game might have never went beyond regulation had the Big 12 officiating crew not added nearly a minute to the fourth quarter following a first-down review.
“We were not happy about it on our sideline,” Riley said during his Monday teleconference. “We didn't get a ton of explanation on it.”
The controversial call came after Longhorn quarterback Sam Ehlinger received the ball on 3rd-and-4 with 6:06 left in the fourth quarter, was flushed out of the pocket and darted for the first-down marker.
Ehlinger seemingly picked up the fresh set of downs after stepping out of bounds near the Texas 20 with 5:57 left. The clocked rolled down to 5:50 after stopping briefly for the chain crew to reset. The game's officials halted play, however, to see if Ehlinger actually got the first down.
Following a lengthy review, the Texas quarterback was considered a yard short, bringing a 4th-and-1 up for the Longhorns. Brandon Cruse, the head official, then asked the clock operator to reset to 6:36.
This is crazy. The Ehlinger scramble play was snapped at the 6:06 mark. Yet the officials come back and ask for the clock to be bumped back to the 6:36. The play before the Ehlinger scramble was snapped at the 6:37 mark. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/7tMCJB7SYR— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 11, 2020
"When they came over the loudspeaker and said 6:36, we obviously knew that wasn't correct," Riley said. "I thought we made a fairly good argument on the sideline, but the officials were pretty convinced that it was right."
Texas converted the 4th-and-1 before ending the drive on an interception to OU defensive back Woodi Washington in the end zone. But the added time gave the Longhorns the opportunity to score an overtime-forcing touchdown with 14 seconds left.
While it ultimately didn't affect the outcome, Riley said he plans to reach out to Big 12 coordinator of officials Greg Burks.
The Big 12 has not publicly acknowledged the call.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.