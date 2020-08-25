Lincoln Riley’s head coaching career started abruptly when Bob Stoops unexpectedly resigned from the position in 2017.
Riley was 33 years old when he was promoted from OU offensive to head coach. It’s an age that jumps out when you consider the responsibilities that come with leading a major college football program.
Brandon Sneed, an author, documented the early stages of Riley’s OU head coaching tenure for an online article. And a 288-page book, entitled “Sooner,” later developed as he continued to follow and research Riley’s remarkable rise from Muleshoe, Texas, to Norman.
Sneed, who's written for the likes of Bleacher Report, ESPN, GQ and Outside, discussed his project, which was released on Tuesday, with The Transcript.
Q: Where did you get the idea to write about a book about Riley?
A: It started after I did a big feature on Lincoln for Bleacher Report back in 2017 when he was hired. My agent had kind of been pushing me for about a year to write a proposal for a book about Lincoln, and I was busy with other stuff and then finally got some time toward the end of 2018, early 2019.
We put a proposal together and a publisher bought it and ran with it from there. It was kind of wild because they wanted to get it done by this football season, so we had a really accelerated schedule. I thought initially we would have about six months to a year longer to get it written and everything, and we ended up finishing the book within about six to nine months, give or take of starting the process, which was just really, really fast, but I'm happy with it.
I love Lincoln's story so much. I just had so much extra material from the story I wrote on him for Bleacher Report, and I just got to talking to other people about it some more and it's just a story I love.
Q: It seems like you spent a lot of time with Riley based on the information you present in the book, how much were you around him?
A: That's all from my reporting for the Bleacher Report story. He declined to participate officially in the book after considering it for a while. He just felt like he was too young for a book project. But he didn't express any reservations to me about doing it. He told me he didn't want to get in the way of it.
He just worried about what it might look like to have him participating in a book being so young, which I understood. So all that is from the time I spent with him doing the story for Bleacher Report. I was around Norman for a good few days. I went to practice and spent a good bit of time talking with him in his office and on the phone som, and people around him.
Q: What was it like to keep uncovering things about Riley’s story, especially considering how unreal it can feel?
A: It felt real. Honestly, what felt more surreal to me was when I was researching the book, and I went to Muleshoe, Texas, and have you ever been to Muleshoe by any chance?
No, but I have been out that way.
A: When you go there and you see town — and this isn't in any way to disparage the town — but it's a classic, 5,000 whatever population, tiny West Texas town. It's just amazing that he went from there to where he is now. And like that was really trippy, was just being out there in the middle of nowhere. And then, I drove from there to all over the place. And that was wild.
Q: What do you hope people who sit down to read the book get out of it?
A: I just hope that it gives them, especially right now with everything going, I hope it gives them a nice escape, inspires them. One of my favorite parts of the book is, it just traces this boy growing up into a man in every way. And I mean, that was really useful for me. I was going through some stuff personally as I was writing it, I learned some stuff that helped me and I think it can help some people.
But mainly, I hope it gives people a good time for a few hours or however long it takes to read the book. That's why I write. I love to write things that give people an escape, both to just take a breather from the world and hopefully learn how to maybe navigate the world a little better. But even if not, it's not some moralistic thing. It's just a story that can give people a good time for a little while.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.