OU football: Marvin Mims, Spencer Rattler earn FWAA Freshman All-America honors

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler and his top receiving target, Marvin Mims, were named to the Football Writers Association of America's Freshman All-America team, which was revealed Monday.
Rattler, a redshirt freshman, and Mims, a first-year Sooner out of Frisco, Texas, enjoyed monster debut seasons with the program, which finished its 2020 campaign with nine wins and a Cotton Bowl Classic victory over Florida.
Rattler, who was also a Davey O'Brien Award semifinalist, is the first OU quarterback to earn FWAA Freshman All-America honors since former Heisman Trophy winner Sam Bradford in 2007.
The 6-foot-1 signal-caller, who was a five-star recruit coming out of Phoenix, Arizona, had the numbers to back it up with 3,031 passing yards, 28 touchdowns, six rushing TDs and completed 67.5% of his 317 passing attempts.
Rattler's 28 touchdown throws and 275.5 passing yards per game were the best of any freshman quarterback in college football.
Mims, a 2020 All-Big 12 second-team selection, was a major reason for Rattler's success, accounting for a team-leading 610 receiving yards and nine touchdown receptions. He is OU's eighth true freshman and first receiver to earn an FWAA Freshman All-America selection, which have been awarded since 2001.
OU has had at least one FWAA Freshman All-America selection since 2013, except for the 2016 season.