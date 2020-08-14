The traditional sea of crimson that fills Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium’s bleachers on fall Saturdays will be scattered this coming football season.
OU plans to reduce stadium capacity to roughly 25%, and the spectators that are able to take in a Sooners game in person will be required to wear a face covering, OU athletics director Joe Castiglione said Friday.
“If we're able to have fans and have a game, there's going to be a masking requirement [to] come into the stadium, and to stay in the stadium, you'll have to be wearing a mask through the entire experience,” Castiglione told reports on a Zoom video conference. “That's just the way it's going to be. I understand that might not be what people want to do. I respect that. I respect the fact they don't want to go again and wear a mask. But if you're going to come to the game at Oklahoma, it's going to be a requirement.”
Castiglione and the OU athletics department plans to release more guidelines as they work through planning for a football season during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The longtime OU athletics director said he feels confident in the school’s pursuit of safely having football, however, this fall.
OU currently is scheduled to play 10 games with five contests in Norman, including Sept. 12 against Missouri State.
The Big 12 joined the Atlantic Coast Conference and Southeastern Conference in staying the course this fall, while the Big Ten and Pac-12 punted on fall athletic competition.
The division among Power 5 leagues will make for an unprecedented college football season if no other postponements are announced.
It a huge “if,” but the Big 12 feels comfortable to proceed with a fall football season for the time being.
“The season, while still on our radar screen is not a guarantee. It’s not a given,” Castiglione said. “We just felt very confident that protocols, discipline, the treatment, the whole environment we have for our student-athletes once they are on campus, provides a very safe path to doing what they’re doing now. That will continually be evaluated. It’s a step-by-step process. We’re very patient, we’re very prudent and we’re very cautious.”
OU will keep pushing toward Sept. 12 until it’s told otherwise. Game days are going to look vastly different.
OU’s home venue is set to lose approximately 60,000 spectators with the stadium seating reduction. And that limit, like everything with the pandemic, is subject to change.
“I can tell you that our medical experts and our facility experts have been involved in building those space models,” Castiglione said. “That percentage can change. We have to be flexible. We have to be nimble, just like with the issues around our players.
“Something that might develop which might cause us to pivot to stopping practice or maybe not even having a game or a season. All that is still ahead of us. All the things we are trying to do is manage it the best we can so we can have it.”
