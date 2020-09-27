Oklahoma spent two weeks preparing for Kansas State, and by no means was each practice flawless, OU coach Lincoln Riley said.
The Sooners’ fourth-year head coach still felt good with the program’s preparation, making OU’s mental errors in a 38-35 loss to Kansas State all the more frustrating.
“If we would have played the entire game like we practiced over the last two weeks, then we wouldn’t be sitting here disappointed right now,” Riley said.
“We’ve practiced well. With the numbers you have, it’s been challenging to practice exactly the way you want to, but I don’t feel our issue is practice, I feel our issue is we’ve got to carry over what we’ve seen in the practice field and do it more consistently.”
It was an up-and-down day for the Sooners.
OU’s defense shut down Kansas State’s first three offensive series in five plays or less.
Spencer Rattler threw two first-half interceptions but masterfully led three touchdown drives to give the Sooners a 21-7 lead entering halftime.
OU came out strong in the third quarter. The Sooners turned the ball over on downs with its first third-quarter offensive possession before a pair of rapid scoring drives on their next two.
The defense also looked fine coming out of the locker room, forcing two three-and-outs to start the second half.
The highs of OU’s rollercoaster game ran out near the end of the third quarter and never returned in the fourth.
“Momentum is everything with football,” OU safety Patrick Fields said. “… We were dominating at halftime and the message was, ‘Don’t get tired of making the simple plays’ and that’s exactly what we failed to do."
The defensive breakdowns were difficult to accept, especially the plays defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said OU had seen in studying Kansas State.
Kansas State fought its way back into the game with plays of 77 and 78 yards that led to two touchdowns. The Wildcats blocked a punt that led to another. And after punting late to give OU a chance with less than a minute left to win the game, Rattler was picked off again to seal the Sooner defeat.
While OU doesn’t have much time before it resumes action against Iowa State next week, the Sooner coaching staff has plenty to correct.
“There's a lot of things to fix over the course of a game,” Grinch said. “Why is it that a busted coverage takes place in that moment? Why didn't that happen in the first half when things were going well? And what is that mental aspect of things that we're missing on? Are we giving in when things get hard? Are we losing focus in some of those moments? Are we playing the right guys?
“Obviously, most importantly, though, as we attack the film, what are we missing as coaches that we weren't able to get across?”
Only Saturday in Ames, Iowa, will tell.
