AMES, Iowa — For the first time this season, Oklahoma’s sideline featured Ronnie Perkins.
The Sooners defensive end, donning white sweatpants and his No. 7 jersey over a hoodie, wasn’t available for Saturday’s game at Iowa State. But Perkins’ presence was noteworthy.
SoonerScoop.com reported Perkins’ suspension, which stems from last season and was expected to keep him out for half of OU's 2020 season, has been lifted by the NCAA. The Athletic also confirmed the report.
Perkins is expected to make his debut next week when OU faces Texas in Dallas.
https://t.co/JGDQ9aai2j has learned that Ronnie Perkins has won a special appeal with the NCAA and his drug suspension has been lifted. He is in Ames with the team but it is unknown if he will play tonight. Most sources expect his return next week against Texas.— SoonerScoop.com (@SoonerScoop) October 3, 2020
The junior defensive end from St. Louis, Missouri, has been a vocal leader for the Sooners in practice and showed as much in OU’s pregame warmups.
Perkins roamed the field at Jack Trice Stadium while his teammates stretched and was at the center of OU's pregame huddle before heading back to the locker room one final time before kickoff. He also offered support as players came back to the sideline in between possessions.
“Ronnie is probably the loudest guy on the field at practice,” said fellow OU defensive end Isiaah Thomas. “Knowing that, in his situation, he can’t be here, he practices every day as if he is playing right now. He’s taken on that role of leadership to an elite way.
“You can see it in film and you can see it throughout practice, how he’s on everybody’s head and how he’s pushing us to go harder. … He’s preparing each and every day as if he was suiting up this weekend. He’s taking it well. If you were on the outside and didn’t know his situation, you would assume that he was playing.”
Last season, Perkins earned All-Big 12 honors as a second-team selection via the conference's coaches and media. He accumulated 13.5 tackles for loss, six sacks and forced a fumble over 13 appearances.
The only 2019 outing he missed was OU's trip to the College Football Playoff semifinals at the Peach Bowl, which OU lost 68-23 to eventual national champion LSU. Perkins, along with receiver Trejan Bridges and running back Rhamondre Stevenson, were suspended for reportedly failing a drug test.
OU coach Lincoln Riley has yet to officially confirm the reason for the suspensions, but has implied it's an outdated rule.
"It's a much bigger issue than these three players, and I think maybe that's part of why the process has been a little bit slower than all of us would like," Riley said, "but you're talking about an archaic rule within the NCAA. You're talking about a world that has really changed on that subject."
While Perkins is expected to be available against the Longhorns on Oct. 10, nothing has reportedly changed with Stevenson and Bridges' cases, according to SoonerScoop.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.