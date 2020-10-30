OU football: Nik Bonitto embodies what Alex Grinch wants at edge rusher

Speed is customary where Nik Bonitto comes from.
Raised in South Florida, Bonitto characterizes the region’s football culture as fast.
“That’s all we have around there,” the Fort Lauderdale native said.
Naturally, it wasn’t difficult for Alex Grinch, who came to OU following Bonitto’s freshman season, to sell someone with that background on the primary philosophy of his scheme, known as “Speed D.”
Within Grinch’s OU defensive rebuild, Bonitto has gradually elevated his value to a promising OU defensive front that will test its luck against Texas Tech at 7 p.m. tonight in Lubbock.
It’s been a collective effort on the part of OU’s coaching staff to unlock the weapon it has in Bonitto, who said he felt a great opportunity to fit Grinch’s style.
“I was very happy when he came in,” Bonitto said. “When he was telling us [about his defense], I really got excited, especially with a lot of the guys that were on the team.
“We had a lot of potential to make this defense work. Him just coming in and bringing a new mentality to this program, it was really good to have and I’m happy he’s here.”
In some cases, it’s a challenge for players to lose a coordinator following one season on campus. The Sooners’ switch from Mike Stoops, who was fired in the middle of OU’s 2018 campaign, to Grinch gave Bonitto a chance, however, to get back to his roots.
When the redshirt sophomore arrived at OU, the Sooners put him at strongside linebacker (often referred to as the “SAM linebacker”), which Bonitto admitted made his first year tough.
“I played in space a little bit in high school,” Bonitto said, “but it was still kind of an adjustment because I was mostly [lined up] off the edge.”
Bonitto, a former Under Armour All-American at St. Thomas Aquinas High School and consensus four-star prospect, appeared in only three games in 2018. More playing time awaited Bonitto the next season, as did a position change.
Bonitto was intrigued by the plan Grinch laid out after accepting the OU defensive coordinator job in 2019.
And Grinch had to be intrigued by Bonitto as well.
It can take years of recruiting cycles for coaches to put the players that fit their scheme on the field. Bonitto, who OU moved from SAM to RUSH linebacker (or strongside to weakside) after his freshman season, offered Grinch an immediate match to his vision.
“I think he’s a tremendous fit,” Grinch said. “We use him at what we call the RUSH linebacker spot. It’s a hybrid position. ...You see it implemented in a lot of different defenses. It gives you the ability to use an athletic guy in coverage, at times. At times, as a man responsible for the running back.
“Ultimately, we call it the RUSH because that’s what they do the highest percentage of the time. Looking for that individual to have an impact specifically in the passing game and rushing the passer. … It’s designed to be a position of productivity.”
Bonitto has lived up to his position’s name, while doing a little bit of everything for OU. He currently has 13 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, four quarterback hurries and a pass breakup.
Through five games, he's on pace to top his 2019 production — 6.5 tackles and 3.5 sacks. Although he's yet to grab an interception, which he did against Baylor last season to secure OU's come-from-behind win in Waco.
While Bonitto’s growth can be attributed to another year spent with Grinch, his better attention to detail when studying video of other teams is also helping him, he said.
He has Jamar Cain, OU's first-year outside linebackers and defensive ends coach, to thank for that.
Cain, who came from Arizona State, has been a major reason for Bonitto’s evolution, on and off the field.
“I think Jamar’s been really good for Nik,” OU coach Lincoln Riley said. “I think his skill set as a rusher has certainly grown. He’s certainly got a lot more moves, kind of got a much bigger arsenal as far as a pass rusher than what he's had before and then I think his understanding of the whole defense has improved.”
Cain’s impact comes through myriad avenues, but perhaps most important of them, it’s come through fine-tuning OU’s outside linebackers and defensive ends’ fundamentals.
“He’s teaching us more of technique, angles and being more efficient when we’re playing,” Bonitto said. “It’s helping us make plays in the backfield and being disruptive on the field. He’s done a lot of great things since stepping through that door and has developed everybody in that group to where we are all starting to make plays.”
The way Bonitto, with his size and athleticism at 6-foot-3, glows about OU’s coaches, perhaps he could have made it work anywhere they put him.
He’s carved out the role, though, where he feels the most at ease.
Grinch might not have recruited Bonitto to Oklahoma. But their pairing worked out just fine.
“Nik is very much the prototype for someone like that in that position,” Grinch said. “I’ve been very pleased with him so far.”