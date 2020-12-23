Oklahoma center Creed Humphrey can’t guarantee whether or not he will rejoin the program next season. Humphrey, a redshirt junior and three-year starter, could leave for the 2021 NFL Draft if he so chooses.
Whatever he ultimately decides, the Shawnee native plans to participate in OU’s Cotton Bowl clash with Florida on Dec. 30.
“In my eyes, I started this season, so I intend to finish it with my team no matter what decision I make,” Humphrey said. “If I return next year, if I end up leaving this year, I want to play this last game because I feel like I owe it to the team as a leader on this team, as a captain, that I need to play this game.”
Humphrey, who's listed at 6-foot-5 and 320 pounds, ranks as the third-best draft-eligible center and 96th-ranked overall prospect, according to ESPN.com. Perhaps Humphrey knows a solid performance against the Gators and an impressive NFL combine showing could solidify him as a Day 2 pick or better.
Humphrey takes no issue, however, with players who choose to opt out of their team’s bowl game. It’s even harder to judge anyone’s choice amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I don't have a problem with it,” Humphrey said. “If you know that's the right thing they feel they need to do for their future, I don't see an issue with it at all, especially this year with how difficult this year has been for so many people and so many players, not getting to go see their families, things like that.”
OU cornerback Tre Brown has already announced he’s opted out of the team’s bowl game to focus on the draft.
Players typically have until mid-January to declare for the draft. A deadline for early entrants has yet to be determined.
Gator turned Sooner
OU edge rusher Nik Bonitto, a native Floridian and St. Thomas Aquinas High School alumnus, was raised a Gators fan.
Bonitto, who will face Florida at 7 p.m. on Dec. 30, even admitted UF was at one time his dream school.
That’s all in the past.
“I'm an OU football player now,” Bonitto said. “I'm excited to be here, and I'm excited for the opportunity to go against these guys.”
Bonitto will see plenty of familiar faces. The Gators boast four players from Bonitto’s high school — receiver Trevon Grimes, quarterback Kyle Engel, linebacker Derek Wingo and defensive back Coleman Crozier.
The chirping among old friends has already started, Bonitto confirmed during a Tuesday media session.
“It's going to be very fun,” Bonitto said. “A couple of us are already going back and forth on the game, talking trash to each other. It's definitely going to be fun, seeing how much those guys have evolved since high school and just how well they're doing. It's going to be good to see, and it's going to be a fun matchup.”
Mordecai commits to SMU
OU backup quarterback Tanner Mordecai announced he entered the NCAA transfer portal on Sunday, and he’s already found his next home.
Mordecai, who’s appeared in 12 games since 2018, is committed to SMU, he confirmed in a tweet.
The Waco, Texas, native compiled 639 yards and four touchdowns on 50-of-70 passing.
