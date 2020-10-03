AMES, Iowa — Oklahoma kicker Gabe Brkic’s run of perfection met its demise.
The redshirt sophomore missed a 54-yard field goal attempt as time expired in the second quarter against Iowa State on Saturday. It marked his first-ever missed field goal during his college career.
Brkic made his first kick of the night against Iowa State, which came on OU’s first possession and measured at 18 yards to give the team an early 3-0 lead.
Brkic later made a career-best 51-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter, which was the longest field goal made by an OU kicker since Austin Seibert nailed a 51-yarder against West Virginia in 2017.
Brkic connected on all 17 of his field-goal attempts and knocked down 52 of 52 extra points last season.
The Chardon, Ohio, native has been OU’s starting kicker since replacing Calum Sutherland last season. He missed OU’s season opener against Missouri State and made his 2020 debut against Kansas State, but did not try any field goals in the Sooners’ 38-35 loss to the Wildcats.
• Rare position: OU’s loss to Iowa State ended a few other streaks for the program.
For the first time since 1999, the Sooners have been dealt back-to-back regular-season losses.
In 1999, the Sooners fell to Notre Dame 34-30 and Texas 38-28. The season was Bob Stoops' first as OU's head coach.
OU also hasn’t lost in Ames in 60 years. OU's last defeat on the road against Iowa State came when the Sooners, coached by Bud Wilkinson, fell 10-6 on Nov. 5, 1960.
• Local ties: Norman North alumnus Charlie Kolar played a huge role in Iowa State’s victory.
The former T-Wolf and current Cyclone tight end recorded 66 yards on a team-leading four catches.
The win marks Kolar's second win over OU in his college career — although he was still redshirting as a freshman when the Cyclones last beat the Sooners in 2017.
• Blackout: Jack Trice Stadium received a makeover for Saturday’s prime-time game.
The Cyclones ditched their typical cardinal- and gold-painted logo at the 50 for a black-and-white version. The field’s end zones also include “Iowa State” and “Cyclones” painted in white and outlined in black.
Iowa State’s players wore all-black uniforms, which they are now 5-0 when wearing the set.
• Injury report: OU H-back Brayden Willis did not make the trip to Ames. He was the only offensive starter unavailable for the Sooners.
Obi Obialo, a transfer from Marshall who missed OU’s first two games, made his season debut against Iowa State.
• Next: OU heads to Dallas, where it will battle Texas in the Red River Showdown. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. on FOX.
The Longhorns (2-1, 1-1 Big 12) lost 33-31 to TCU at home on Saturday.
• Extra points: OU receiver Drake Stoops and defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey made their first career starts. … Saturday’s game was the 85th meeting between OU and Iowa State. … OU outgained Iowa State in the first half with 276 total yards to the Cyclones' 213. … The attendance for Saturday’s game was announced at 13,724.
