OU is finding leaders in the trenches, including one that just arrived to Norman in January.
OU defensive line coach Calvin Thibodeaux said senior LaRon Stokes has been a “quiet leader” and a reliable presence through fall camp. Stokes started 10 games last season for the Sooners, picking up 15 tackles and 4.5 tackles for loss.
The other leader in the unit is newcomer Perrion Winfrey.
“Perrion Winfrey, when everything’s on, he can do it,” Thibodeaux said during a Wednesday Zoom video conference with media. “He can do it at a really high level.”
Winfrey, who was the 2020 class' No. 1-rated junior college prospect by 247Sports.com and ESPN, enrolled at OU during the spring via Iowa Western Community College. He chose the Sooners over offers from the likes of Alabama, LSU and Texas.
The junior defensive lineman posted promising numbers at the junior-college level over the past two years, including 55 tackles, 23 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks.
His physical development within the program undoubtedly has been hampered by the pandemic, but he's managed to assert himself within the group alongside Stokes.
"Perrion is an alpha dog," Thibodeaux said. "Between those two, being an alpha in Perrion and LaRon just knowing what's expected and how to get things done, I think they've done a pretty good job of just holding the group accountable."
• Brkic's confidence rising: OU kicker Gabe Brkic was automatic in the Sooners' kicking game last season. The redshirt sophomore made all 17 of his field-goal attempts and each of his 52 extra-point attempts.
It's difficult to go up with that type of success rate. Still, OU assistant head coach Shane Beamer praised Brkic's offseason efforts.
“He’s a guy that we’ve seen who gained a lot of confidence,” Beamer said. “As the season went on, he made some big kicks for us. He’s like a lot of those typical kickers, you don’t necessarily know what’s going on in their minds and I’m not sure you want to know half the time.
“He’s a guy who really progressed and, like a lot of our guys, worked hard over the summer. He’s worked hard in the preseason to continue to build on what he did last year. Watching him kick in practice today, he’s really doing a good job and it’s a luxury that we have from a confidence standpoint.”
• 'He’ll do us justice': Former OU star and current Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray had a few encouraging words for Spencer Rattler, who was named OU’s starting quarterback on Tuesday.
"That’s a big deal, and it’s a huge honor," Murray said in an interview shared by KFOR-TV’s Dylan Buckingham. "Hopefully he understands the history behind that position at the University of Oklahoma. And hopefully he takes it with a lot and uphold the tradition of playing good football at that position. Congratulations to him. I know he’ll do us justice."
Murray won the 2018 Heisman Trophy as the Sooners’ starter. Rattler currently has 9/1 odds to win the 2020 award.
• 'Fans' in the stands: While seating will be limited at OU home games this football season, the OU athletics department will offer a pandemic-friendly alternative to get more faces inside the stadium.
OU is offering fans the chance to have a cutout of themselves in an empty seat at $50 for the entire season.
Orders must be received by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8. Proceeds generated by the cutouts will benefit the Sooner Relief Fund.
Fans can visit www.soonersports.com for more information.
• Best in Texas?: OU receiver Charleston Rambo was named to the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award watch list on Wednesday.
The award is annually presented to the nation’s top offensive player, who was either born in Texas, graduated from a Texas high school or played at a Texas-based junior college or four-year college.
Rambo, who recorded 743 receiving yards and five touchdowns last year, attended high school in Cedar Hill, Texas.
