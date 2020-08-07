OU football notepad: Lincoln Riley, assistants discuss 2020 team at CAB coaches luncheon

The Citizens Advisory Board of Cleveland County Child Welfare System adapted to the social-distancing era Friday, shifting its OU football coaches luncheon away from its usual banquet-style format.
The hour-and-a-half event, featuring a video presentation from CAB and a 45-minute chat with OU head coach Lincoln Riley, assistant head coach Shane Beamer and defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, went virtual to continue the organization’s efforts in assisting foster children and families.
Donations were accepted online, while attendees enjoyed a live video seam of Riley, Beamer and Grinch answering their questions, selected and read by OU football Director of Operations Clarke Stroud and Sooner radio sideline reporter Chris Plank.
The questions for Riley ranged from how offseason preparations have altered to what recruiting is like during a pandemic.
Much has obviously changed within the program since returning to campus on July 1 for summer voluntary workouts. OU’s transitioned into fall camp, but uncertainty constantly looms.
“It’s been an adjustment because we pride ourselves on our organization and communicating with people, so people have time to plan and use all the talents that they have here and get our players, our team in the best position to improve and be ready for what’s upcoming,” Riley said. “That part is different. We’re changing day-to-day. There are times at 7 or 8 at night where we don’t know if we are practicing the next morning.”
Adapting has been instrumental to OU’s success as the only program to not report any new positive COVID-19 cases over the last month. Although, he understands new cases are bound to eventually pop up.
“I think the expectations of that staying the same throughout all these months are probably not realistic,” Riley said, “but what a tremendous job by our staff.”
Aside from discussing the challenges his program faces amid the pandemic, Riley answered a few light-hearted questions.
One fan, in particular, asked what is his favorite play he’s called so far in his career. Riley mentioned a double-reverse, flea-flicker pass he drew up that allowed Baker Mayfield to find an open Dimitri Flowers for a 75-yard touchdown on OU’s first offensive play against Iowa State in 2015.
Baker Mayfield's reverse pass 75 yard TD to Dimitri Flowers was OU's second longest play of the season. #Sooners pic.twitter.com/znNjFActi6— Nate Feken (@TheGreat_Nate) November 8, 2015
• ‘Fast dudes only’: Grinch’s defensive scheme, branded “Speed D,” has quickly added itself to the Sooner football lexicon.
A luncheon attendee asked Grinch for the name’s origin story.
It began at Washington State, where the Air Raid offense thrived under coach Mike Leach. The defense also needed an identity.
“Our big thing is effort being the greatest equalizer in sports, it’s also an opportunity to get an edge on an opponent” Grinch said. “So, we just wanted guys taking pride in playing fast. This day and age in college football on the defensive side of the ball, everything is spread out and offenses are going fast and playing with tempo. If you’re not careful you can really turn into that victim mindset. ‘Poor us.’ ‘How do we get lined up fast?’
“So we wanted to flip that on its head and use it as an advantage for us. Our mindset is how we play is going to be one of the fastest defenses in the country. It’s a reminder to the players. We tell them all the time, ‘Slow kids don’t play. Don’t be a slow kid. Fast dudes only.’”
• Beamer looking for special teams improvements: Shane Beamer plays a pivotal role in OU’s special teams unit.
The Sooner assistant head coach discussed the importance of the group at length Friday.
“We have done some good things over the last couple of years,” Beamer said. “We feel like we left some plays out there as well, in the return game, punt-block game. So continuing to get better.”
One of the biggest questions the unit faces this coming season is who will replace last year’s starting punt returner, CeeDee Lamb.
Drake Stoops and Trejan Bridges, as well as a few undisclosed freshmen, have worked at the spot, Beamer revealed Friday. He also mentioned DeMarco Murray has overseen the group.
While Murray was statistically one of the best kickoff returners in program history, there’s few better to learn from than the former OU running back on special teams.