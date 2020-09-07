Caleb Kelly almost had a tough choice to make last season.
If OU beat LSU in the College Football Playoff semifinals, the linebacker that missed most of the 2019 season due to injury would be forced to pick between playing in the national championship game or staying one more year in Norman.
The Sooners’ game against the Tigers was Kelly’s fourth appearance of the season, making him eligible for a redshirt if he didn’t play in any other games the rest of the year. Of course, LSU handled OU with ease, dismissing any conversation that Kelly might not play in the next game to preserve an extra year of eligibility.
Similar conundrums will be completely avoided for the 2020 college football season with the NCAA granting an extra year of eligibility to all 2020-21 fall sport athletes, whether they play this school year or not.
“I doubt you see nearly as many players redshirt this year,” said OU coach Lincoln Riley during the Big 12 coaches teleconference on Monday. “One, people's rosters, as you take hits and lose people, which is gonna inevitably happen through the year, people are gonna have smaller rosters, need more people to play and then certainly with a free year, I think you'll see more true freshmen play this year than you ever have across the country.”
OU signed 23 players to its 2020 recruiting class, which 247Sports.com ranked No. 12 nationally.
Among that group, Sooners assistant Bill Bedenbaugh has already confirmed freshman offensive lineman Andrew Raym will play, regardless if he’s a starter, this season.
OU defensive coordinator also noted freshmen defensive backs Kendall Dennis, Joshua Eaton and DJ Graham have the potential to add depth in the secondary. And freshman Seth McGowan, who finds himself in a depleted running back room, has been a “real bright spot to [fall] camp,” Riley recently said.
OU will likely play a majority of its freshmen on Saturday against Missouri State if it can take a commanding lead. Big leads might not be the lone determining factor to more freshmen seeing the field, however, this year.
“I think a lot of people at some time or another are going to run into an all-hands-on-deck type situation,” Riley said. “And so you've got that group of freshmen that are ready, that would have played regardless if there was a pandemic or not.
"And then you've got the group of freshmen that you might have redshirted that probably there's a high percentage that there going to have an opportunity to see the field this year.”
• Missouri State names starting QB: OU has its starting quarterback, and so does its Week 1 opponent.
The Bears will go with Jaden Johnson, a former three-star recruit that transferred from Southern Miss to Missouri State over the offseason, against the Sooners.
Johnson, a 6-foot-2 redshirt freshman, confirmed the depth-chart decision during a Zoom video conference on Monday and sounds ready for the challenge ahead of him.
Asked of what he hopes to prove on Saturday, the Bears signal-caller said, “that we're the best team in the FCS really. And just being able to show the country that we're a different team with a different mindset. We're out there to play hard, play physical, play tough, just execute and have fun at the same time.”
OU and Missouri State kick off at 6 p.m. on pay-per-view.
• Injury report: The Bears will be without running back Jeremiah Wilson, Missouri State coach Bobby Petrino said Monday.
“Jeremiah’s not gonna be able to go in the game, which is at one point disappointing, but also the fact that he is getting healthier and, you know, has his speed back and his balance back and all that,” Petrino said. “But he won’t be able to go. We’ve got everybody else that should be ready to go.”
Wilson has rushed for 442 yards and five touchdowns over two injury-shortened seasons. He only played in two games last season, but during those outings, he averaged 11.0 yards on 15 carries.
• Quotable: Missouri State safety Titus Wall on facing the OU offense: “They bleed just how we bleed, they put on their shoes just as we put on our shoes. As long as we come out there with our game plan and make sure we run our stuff, there isn't anything that can go wrong.”
