Oklahoma running back Kennedy Brooks will reportedly sit out the 2020 season, according to The Athletic.
Brooks, nor OU, has yet to publicly comment on the report; although, he's no longer listed on the Sooners' online roster.
OU receiver Charleston Rambo was asked about Brooks' potential departure during a Zoom media session on Friday. There doesn't appear to be any animosity between Brooks and his teammates.
"He has his reasons but we just have to go with the flow and go with what we have you know? It’s between him and God," Rambo said. "That’s his decision and we’re with him on everything, and it’s no different than what he was when he played with us. Opting out does not make him no different than what he’s been doing. That’s still our brother, regardless."
Brooks rushed for 1,056 yards in 2018 and 1,011 yards in 2019. He has also recorded 18 career touchdowns and averaged 7.5 yards per carry.
• Sending a message: OU's players have been required to wear masks through fall camp practices, and it doesn't take long for someone to be called out for not wearing one, linebacker DaShaun White said.
"If you have your mask down for more than two seconds, somebody's gonna tell you to pull your mask up," White said. "They've been on it hard."
The program is banking on its safety protocols to proceed with its 2020 season. To help its cause, White had a simple message to share on Friday.
"Wear your mask. Social distance," he said. "Just be safe. Anything to help us play this season."
• Anybody home?: Charleston Rambo understands Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, and college football venues everywhere, will look different this year.
OU will cap attendance at 25% of its regular 80,000-plus seat capacity. Not that it's an issue to the Sooner receiver.
"No fans or with fans, teammates, we are our biggest fans. Sideline's gonna be hype regardless," Rambo said. "So, it's gonna be our sideline against their sideline, and our sideline is gonna win. ... It's gonna be a plus if they can come."
OU is expected to open its season at home Sept. 12 against Missouri State.
• Commitment watch: Kelvin Gilliam, a 247Sports.com composite 4-star prospect, is down to three choices — OU, Penn State and South Carolina.
The 6-foot-3 defensive lineman from Highland Springs, Virginia, will announce his college commitment at 6:45 p.m. today on CBS Sports HQ.
Gilliam ranks No. 104 overall among all Class of 2021 prospects, per the 247Sports.com composite.
