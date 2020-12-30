ARLINGTON, Texas — Florida quarterback Kyle Trask had yet to throw less than two passing touchdowns in a game and the Gators scored at least 30 points in every outing prior to Saturday’s meeting with Oklahoma.
The Heisman Trophy finalist was held to zero by the Sooner defense, which kept the Gators to a season-low point total and sparked a 55-20 victory in the Cotton Bowl Classic.
Perhaps Trask’s second pass of the night foreshadowed what was to come.
The Gators quarterback, who entered the night with 4,125 passing yards, 43 touchdown passes and five interceptions, tossed a pick to OU cornerback Tre Norwood, who returned the pass 45 yards for the team’s second touchdown.
On Florida’s second offensive drive, Trask led the Gators to the OU 32 but was picked off by linebacker Brian Asamoah near the 16-yard line. Asamoah took it 29 yards upfield, which led to a 43-yard field goal from Gabe Brkic.
Trask hit the unenviable interception hat trick on Florida’s next series. This time, Trask led the Gators to the OU 10 but Woodi Washington would grab Trask’s third turnover.
The Sooners became the first team in a bowl game to rack up three picks in the first quarter since Utah in the 2015 Las Vegas Bowl. The Utes went up 35-0 in the first period of that contest before allowing BYU to score 28 unanswered.
OU didn’t encounter the same issue, ending the night with Trask on the bench and belting a rendition of Malcolm Kelly’s iconic freestyle following the 2006 Big 12 title game on the Cotton Bowl Classic championship stage.
• Big returns: Austin Stogner and Trejan Bridges making plays in the OU offense were welcomed sights by the Sooners.
Bridges, who made his 2020 debut against Iowa State in the Big 12 championship game on Dec. 19 after serving a nearly season-long suspension, caught two passes, going for 20 yards on his second catch.
Meanwhile, Stogner returned to OU’s sideline for the first time since exiting the team’s game against Kansas on Nov. 7 with an injury.
Stogner had a 12-yard reception.
• Old-school end zones: The Cotton Bowl Classic went back in time with its end zones.
Instead of traditional team names painted across the green surface, the end zones featured throwback diagonal lines from end to end.
While it’s customary for both bowl participants to be represented on the game field’s end zones, Alabama and Notre Dame are to blame for the lack of Oklahoma and Florida representation on AT&T Stadium’s artificial turf.
The Crimson Tide and Fighting Irish are playing at AT&T Stadium in the College Football Playoff semifinals on Friday, not allowing enough time to remove the Cotton Bowl contestants’ custom end zone paint and repaint for the playoff matchup.
• Conyers to enter NCAA transfer portal: Oklahoma freshman Jalin Conyers is entering the NCAA transfer portal, he announced Wednesday morning via his Twitter account.
Conyers, a 6-foot-4 receiver/tight end from Gruver, Texas, was a consensus four-star prospect and All-American Bowl selection but has yet to play for the Sooners this season.
“First off, I would just like to say thank you to everyone at OU for everything since I’ve been here. I would also like to thank Coach [Lincoln] Riley and Coach [Cale] Gundy for giving me such a great opportunity,” Conyers wrote in a message posted to Twitter.
“With that being said, after a lot of prayer, I’ve [decided] to do what is in my best inerest moving forward and enter the transfer portal. I’m excited to see the new journey God has for me.”
Next
OU’s season ends at 9-2, marking the fourth straight season Sooners coach Lincoln Riley has finished with just two losses.
Extra points
OU picked up its program’s first win against Florida. The only other meeting between the schools came in the 2008 season’s BCS national championship game. … OU is 6-2 at A&T Stadium, winning its fifth consecutive game at the Arlington venue. … OU ends its 4-0 against ranked opponents (Iowa State was not ranked when it beat OU on Oct. 3). … OU is 30-23-1 in its 54 bowl appearances.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.