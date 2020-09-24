Oklahoma’s helmets are expected to feature a slight tweak against Kansas State on Saturday.
A black stripe will run down the center of OU’s white “Bring the Wood” helmets, as well as a decal that reads “Unity” on the back.
OU fans buzzed with speculation of a new alternate uniform after a photo from Snapchat was circulated on social media.
The photo showed the modified helmet with the black stripe, as opposed to the regular crimson stripe.
WOW these look icey pic.twitter.com/9EVlGjAwNq— TURQUOISE CLASSIC (@TribeTooLive) September 24, 2020
OU coach Lincoln Riley said there were no other changes in the works — meaning black OU jerseys or pants aren’t likely to be in play at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
Riley said the new-look lids, however, were player-driven.
“Proud of this game because this is really something that was born from a lot of our players and other student-athletes, having one game to really celebrate unity,” Riley said. “So that was a way for us, something on our jersey, something on a helmet that we won’t always have, that we won’t have any other games, but we felt like was very cool and appropriate.
“And this is one that our players have really been looking forward to, the opportunity to really express how important unity is to us. It’s just kind of a small, kind of a token, kind of an emblem of what this team has kind of been through and something that’s very, very important to us.”
• ‘Dang good’: OU defensive end Ronnie Perkins, along with running back Rhamondre Stevenson and receiver Trejan Bridges, will not be available for OU’s Big 12 opener as he serves a suspension from last season.
Perkins was an integral part of OU’s defense a year ago, earning All-Big 12 honors with 13.5 tackles for loss and six sacks.
Despite his inability to play on Saturdays, OU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said Perkins has maintained his leadership role in practice.
“To say he's a leader in our program, yeah, he is. He's a leader on this defense. I need him, our defense needs him and thrilled that he's part of us,” Grinch said. “Now, he's not part of us on Saturday, and so we got to pick up the slack. That's the expectation. But a day-in, day-out basis, he's Ronnie Perkins from St. Louis, Missouri. He's an Oklahoma Sooner, and he's a dang good one.”
• Star in the making?: OU freshman Marvin Mims had an impressive debut for the Sooners against Missouri State.
The 5-foot-11 receiver accounted for 80 yards receiving on three catches, including a 58-yard touchdown reception via Spencer Rattler. Mims also returned three punts for 68 yards with a long of 34.
Mims showed plenty of speed and shiftiness against the Bears, prompting Riley to receive a question this week about how well Mims can run the 40-yard dash.
“He can run,” Riley said. “He’s really fast. He’s easily one of the fastest players on our team. … He’s in the fast world. He’s in the 4.4 (seconds)-and-under world.”
• Pledger still RB1: OU junior running back T.J. Pledger remains the team's first-string option. Whether he will play Saturday against Kansas State or not, though, is still uncertain.
Pledger was not available for OU’s opener against Missouri State two weeks ago. Barring a positive COVID test Thursday or Friday, Riley expects to start the 5-foot-9 tailback.
“T.J.’s a starter in there right now,” Riley said. “No doubt, he's earned that. He's been our best, most consistent back so excited to see him get his chance.”
Freshman Seth McGowan and redshirt frosh Marcos Major handled running back duties against Missouri State in Pledger’s absence.
McGowan led the team with 61 yards rushing on nine carries and a touchdown, while Major had 31 yards on 11 rushes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.