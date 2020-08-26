NORMAN — OU is learning how to handle the COVID-19 pandemic on the fly, especially with its cases rising in recent weeks.
The program that virtually made it through July without any positive cases reported 17 active COVID cases among its players on Monday, which has forced OU to adjust its practices.
OU coach Lincoln Riley said a position group was almost completely depleted due to a recent positive test the night before a scrimmage, leaving OU with one player at the position. Riley did not disclose what position it was but said it was a “major position group on the field.”
The unexpected nature of the pandemic has put coaches in a spot where things can change quickly and players have to be willing to adapt as well.
“We're getting kind of some on-the-job training with it,” Riley said. “For us, it's been a call to every player on our roster that you've got to be willing to do whatever's called. Certainly, it's on us to have a plan.”
Riley said several players a part of the 17 active cases returned to the team Tuesday.
“On a positive front, today [Tuesday] was a good day for us,” Riley said. “We got eight or nine of those guys back today, which was nice. That was definitely very helpful. It’s been challenging the past week or so with the COVID cases, the contacts and then we’ve had a stomach bug that I think has been raging through this part of the country a little bit.
“It’s knocked several of our guys out as well. It’s good to get some of those guys back today. I would say we are definitely under 10 active cases.”
• Leaving it to the players: Riley chose not to comment when asked if any players had opted out for the 2020 season during Tuesday’s media session.
The Athletic reported OU running back Kennedy Brooks has opted out for the year. Riley would not confirm the report, stating it will be up to the players to make their decision public.
“We’re going to keep the focus here on the guys who are here,” Riley said. “If a player does choose to opt out, that is obviously his choice. If they want to make an announcement or do anything, that will be up to the individual.”
• Quarterback campaign: OU’s battle between redshirt freshman Spencer Rattler and sophomore Tanner Mordecai has yet to be decided, Riley confirmed Tuesday.
“I think they're both playing well,” Riley said. “I think they move the ball well. I think they're mentally both in a good place, so we're just going to continue to evaluate them and get as many reps in them as we can. And then evaluate the situation as a whole, including the schedule.”
On the recruiting trail
5-star running back Camar Wheaton announced his top-three college choices early Tuesday morning.
Wheaton, a Garland, Texas, native, will decide between Oklahoma, Alabama and LSU.
The 5-foot-11 running back ranks as the No. 2 player at his position and No. 18 overall prospect in the Class of 2021, according to the 247Sports composite.
Extra points
Both center Creed Humphrey and kicker Gabe Brkic earned Associated Press All-America honors on Tuesday. Humphrey was a first-team selection, while Brkic was a second-team honoree. … ESPN pegged OU as the No. 1 producer of college quarterbacks with its latest "Position U" ranking. Southern California was No. 2, Oregon checked in at No. 3 and Louisville at No. 4.
