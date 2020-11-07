A first-quarter fumble provided Saturday’s most controversial moment between Oklahoma and Kansas — if controversy can exist in a game that OU won 62-9.
Midway through the opening period, Sooners defensive back Brendan Radley-Hiles intercepted Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels and returned the pick 30 yards deep into OU territory.
KU receiver Luke Grimm, who Daniels intended the ball to go to, chased Radley-Hiles and poked the ball loose. Jayhawks offensive lineman Earl Bostick fell on the football, giving his team a fresh set of downs.
The controversy, or at least most confusing part of the day, came with how Grimm forced the fumble. The receiver's feet appeared to be out of bounds as he knocked the ball out of Radley-Hiles’ hands.
“I don’t know in all the football in all the years, I’ve ever seen that happen,” OU coach Lincoln Riley said. “But they were very clear that you can cause a fumble, even if you are out of bounds.
"Now, if your hand was to stay on the ball long term or anything like that, then it wouldn’t. But if it’s just one single action and the ball’s knocked out [it's different]. … I can’t ever remember seeing that happen. But our officials on the sideline communicated well. And they were very very sure of their decision.”
The Big 12 confirmed the rationale in a statement provided to The Transcript.
“The ball was in the runners’ possession, who was in bounds, so even though the defender was out of bounds the ball is considered in-bounds and alive,” said Big 12 coordinator of officials Greg Burks. “If the ball is loose, not in possession, and touched by a player out of bounds the ball then would be out of bounds.”
• Haselwood returns: To the delight of OU quarterback Spencer Rattler, Jadon Haselwood made his 2020 debut on Saturday after suffering a lower-leg injury during the offseason.
The sophomore receiver was targeted only once in the first half, but KU's Gavin Potter, who was called for defensive pass interference, stopped him from hauling in the reception in OU’s south end zone.
“I'm mad I didn't get him the ball enough,” Rattler said, “but I'll make that a point here in the upcoming weeks, because he's going to [have] a big role in our offense.”
Haselwood ended the night with one catch — a 33-yard pass from backup quarterback Tanner Mordecai early in the fourth quarter.
• Hot start: Marvin Mims joined elite company, catching a 14-yard touchdown pass from Tanner Mordecai during the fourth quarter, giving him his seventh touchdown reception of the season.
His seven touchdown catches match an OU freshman season record, set by Mark Andrews in 2015 and duplicated by CeeDee Lamb in 2017.
• Just for kicks: The Sooners provided Gabe Brkic with two opportunities to show off his leg — not that they necessarily needed him to.
Brkic attempted field-goal attempts of 40 and 50 yards, both of which he connected on with the Big 12 tilt far ahead in OU’s favor.
Brkic’s 50-yarder, which he drilled early in the third quarter, is his second-longest kick of the season. He made a 51-yard field goal against Iowa State on Oct. 3.
He’s 2 for 4 on field-goal attempts of 50 yards or more this season.
• Local ties: Former Moore High standout Daniel Hishaw Jr. played a significant role in Kansas’ offense.
The true freshman running back appeared in KU’s first offensive series and ultimately compiled 73 yards on 10 carries, including a long attempt of 47 yards.
Hishaw’s usage has increased after Kansas star running back Pooka Williams Jr. opted out of the season on Oct. 19.
• Unavailable: The Sooners were once again without defensive tackle LaRon Stokes, who also missed last week's contest against Texas Tech.
H-back Brayden Willis and receiver Obi Obialo were absent from OU’s sideline, as well as receiver Trejan Bridges, who is still serving a suspension stemming from last season.
OU receiver Charleston Rambo and safety Delarrin Turner-Yell returned to the team after missing OU's game against Texas Tech.
• Next: The Sooners are off next Saturday. OU will resume action against Oklahoma State at home on Nov. 21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.