Kansas State won the battle Oklahoma’s defense has emphasized since assistant Alex Grinch arrived in Norman.
The Wildcats won 4-0 on turnovers — and 38-35 on the scoreboard.
OU quarterback Spencer Rattler threw three interceptions and Seth McGowan fumbled, while the Sooner defense failed to produce any takeaways of their own.
Grinch, OU’s second-year defensive coordinator, asks his players to create at minimum two turnovers each game. OU only had one against Missouri State two weeks ago and its zero on Saturday stumped Grinch on why the defense continues to struggle with turnovers.
“There’s no one else to blame but me for that,” he said. “I’m missing on it. I’m missing on it somehow, and so I got to go back to the drawing board and say, ‘Why are we not able to do it?’”
OU didn’t have many opportunities to intercept Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson, as safety Patrick Fields pointed out. The Wildcats signal-caller was prone to shorter, quicker throws, rather than lobbing deep passes down the field.
“They didn’t really put the ball in the air too much but we’ve still got to find a way to put our hands on balls and come up (with them),” Fields said.
When that's the case, Fields said OU has to do a better job of stripping the ball and forcing fumbles.
Because to Grinch, turnovers decide results.
“They win you ball games, they lose you ball games,” he said.
Between OU’s four lost turnovers, as well as a turnover on downs, that held true Saturday.
• Pledger returns: OU junior T.J. Pledger made his season debut against Kansas State, receiving the starting nod over Seth McGowan and Marcus Major.
Pledger finished with a team second-leading 41 yards rushing on 13 carries. He also made an impact in OU's passing game, recording 30 yards on three catches.
Pledger never was able to break off any big runs. Though, he and the rest of OU’s running backs showed plenty of toughness against a quality Kansas State defensive line.
“I thought we ran hard and pretty physical,” Riley said. “Both Seth (McGowan) and TJ did. But obviously, we had the one fumble on the ground and then just again, weren't able to shake loose and really pop any. And then when we did, I can think of two of them that we had big penalties on.
“Running game was definitely more consistent but was not near as explosive as we needed it to be.”
• Stoops scores: OU redshirt sophomore Drake Stoops made a couple of impressive catches on Saturday.
Stoops had a 32-yard grab via Rattler that provided the Sooners with their second touchdown against Kansas State — it also marked his first career touchdown reception.
Stoops, the son of former OU head coach Bob Stoops, also had a 51-yard catch that put OU within five yards of the end zone during the third quarter. McGowan scored on the next play.
• Streak ends: OU won 53 consecutive games when leading at the start of the fourth quarter entering Saturday’s contest against the Wildcats.
OU led 35-21 at the end of the third quarter before giving up 17 unanswered points in the fourth.
The last time the Sooners lost a game where they led at the start of the fourth quarter was a 2014 defeat to Oklahoma State, which it also lost 38-35.
• Missing starters: Despite the loss, OU seemed to mitigate some of its COVID-related depth chart issues for its Big 12 opener.
Receiver Obi Obialo and cornerback Kendall Dennis were the only players on OU’s two-deep missing from pregame warmups.
Receiver Trejan Bridges, defensive end Ronnie Perkins and running back Rhamondre Stevenson were out as well, but are still serving a suspension from last season ahead of OU’s appearance in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl.
• Injury report: The Sooners experienced a few injury scares.
Freshman receiver Marvin Mims (shoulder), sophomore receiver Theo Wease (leg) and junior center Creed Humphrey (cramping) left the game with injuries but returned later in the contest.
• Next: OU is at Iowa State (1-1) next week.
The Cyclones bounced back from their loss to Louisiana-Lafayette two weeks ago with a 37-34 win over TCU on Saturday.
• Extra points: OU lost its Big 12 opener for the first time since 2012, which also came against Kansas State in Norman. … OU hasn’t lost to the same Big 12 team two consecutive years since falling to Baylor in 2013 and ‘14. … OU’s home loss ends a 17-game winning streak in Norman. … The announced attendance of Saturday’s game was 22,700.
