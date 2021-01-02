OU football notepad: Sooners staying level-headed while appreciating Cotton Bowl win

Following three consecutive years of season-ending losses in the College Football Playoff, the Sooners finally enter the offseason with momentum.
OU has parlayed end-of-year success into even better campaigns the next. Take Riley’s 2017 Sooners, who made it to the College Football Playoff semifinal round a season after rocking Auburn in their 2016 season bowl game.
But then there’s what happened to the ‘14 Sooners.
Riley can’t speak to what went wrong for the program’s 2014 squad, which beat Alabama in the Sugar Bowl the year before a disappointing 8-5 season, because he wasn't quite to Norman yet.
And whether or not OU’s 55-20 victory over Florida is a springboard to 2021, Riley isn’t likely to buy into the buzz.
“It’s what we always say, hype and expectations and excitement and all that, they’re great, but that’s all they are,” he said on Friday. “Without work and a team coming together and finding a way to push through and win close games and push through adversity, it’s pretty hollow.”
Riley is in the camp that whatever the 2021 Sooners do, it will be because they did it — not the 2020 team.
Perhaps OU’s victory over Florida, no matter how much Gators coach Dan Mullen tried to downplay it, can at least serve as a confidence boost.
Ending the season on a high note is certainly better than the alternative.
“Just being the first team in a while to win a bowl game at Oklahoma is huge for us,” OU quarterback Spencer Rattler said. “A lot of people seem to forget that these bowl games are huge for our legacy, for our tradition, for this university. So just doing it for our fans, for our brothers, for our coach, everything. It's a blessing to be in this spot with my guys.
“I can't wait for the future.”
• No rush on Beamer replacement: OU enjoyed one last game with assistant Shane Beamer in the Big 12 championship game on Dec. 19 but the newly-hired South Caroline head coach did not join the team in the Cotton Bowl Classic on Wednesday.
While Riley started the search process to fill the vacant assistant position over the holiday break, he isn’t in a rush to fill it.
“The fact that our guys don't get back to start the spring semester until January 25th gives it a little time here,” Riley said. “I put a little bit of thought into it over the couple of days off that we let our guys off for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, I did a little bit of work on it. But not really in a hurry, not much of a timetable.”
OU special teams quality control coach Ryan Dougherty subbed in for Beamer during the Sooners’ clash with the Gators.
• Haselwood was ‘excused’ from Cotton Bowl: OU receiver Jadon Haselwood didn’t participate in OU’s bowl game but is expected to return to the program in 2021, Riley confirmed.
“I excused Jadon from the preparations from the bowl game to deal with a personal situation,” Riley said. “He's been a tremendous teammate throughout a year that's been very difficult for him personally. You take all the challenges that every person had, every player across the country had, and you add on a guy dealing with as serious an injury as he had, it was a hard year on him.”
Haselwood missed half of OU’s 2020 campaign due to an injury he sustained during the offseason. The rising junior, who was a five-star prospect coming out of high school, played in three games, recording 65 yards on four receptions. His longest catch went for 33 yards.
• Ealy declares for NFL Draft: The Sooners' offensive line will need to replace its starting right tackle next season.
Junior offensive lineman Adrian Ealy, who's started two seasons at tackle, announced he will enter the 2021 NFL Draft.
Ealy joins OU's 2020 starting center Creed Humphrey in leaving school early to pursue a professional career. Ealy, who's listed at 6-foot-6, is a two-time All-Big 12 second-team selection.
• Sooners miss out on Leigh: Tristan Leigh, a five-star offensive tackle target, announced his verbal commitment at 2 p.m. Saturday on NBC.
Leigh, who was heavily favored to pick the Sooners, snubbed OU and committed to Clemson.
The Fairfax, Virginia, native, who attends Robinson Secondary School, ranks as the fourth-best tackle prospect and 11th-best overall prospect in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite.