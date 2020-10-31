LUBBOCK, Texas — Three minutes into the first quarter, a shootout seemed imminent.
The Red Raiders received the opening possession and gashed Oklahoma’s defense for 75 yards in seven plays, the last snap resulting in a 5-yard touchdown run, courtesy of Texas Tech running back SaRodorick Thompson.
OU followed Texas Tech’s fiery start with a three-and-out drive on its first possession.
Perhaps the Sooners had bigger issues to worry about than a scoring marathon.
The fear, however, didn’t last for the No. 24 Sooners.
OU came out of the early adversity, scoring its most first-half points since its 2008 meeting with Nebraska when it posted 49 against the Huskers. The Sooners got to 48 by the end of the second quarter on Saturday.
While the points were exclusively scored by the offense, the defense deserves plenty of credit.
OU defensive back Tre Norwood recorded two interceptions in the first quarter, while Isaiah Thomas picked up a fumble. Each of the three takeaways led to points for the Sooners.
OU’s 48 points at halftime is the most it’s ever scored against Texas Tech in any half. The scoring spree also helped OU extend its streak of posting 38 points or more against Texas Tech to 11 games.
Easy day at the office: Spencer Rattler finished his sixth game as OU's starting quarterback with 288 yards and two touchdowns, completing 21 of 30 passing attempts.
Rattler has recorded 200-or-more passing yards and at least two passing touchdowns in each game so far this season.
Rattler ripped off a few long plays to get to his 288-yard total. He connected with sophomore H-back Austin Stogner for 41 yards, despite fumbling the ball on the play. He also had a 37-yard throw to freshman Marvin Mims, a 29-yard pass to sophomore Theo Wease and a 27-yard touchdown throw to Stogner.
Reunited: For a second consecutive week, Texas Tech started quarterback Henry Colombi, who replaced Alan Bowman as the Red Raiders’ first-string option a week ago.
Colombi’s promotion was timed well for he and OU defensive end Nik Bonitto to face each other in Lubbock. Both Bonitto and Colombi are from south Florida and played little-league football together.
Colombi led Texas Tech to an electric start, covering 75 yards on its opening drive in 2:40 to go up 7-0. The Red Raiders would quickly simmer, ending the first half with just 14 points.
OU, as you’re aware, scored a few more.
Unavailable: The Sooners had several players absent from their sideline, including receiver Charleston Rambo and safety Delarrin Turner-Yell.
While defensive end Ronnie Perkins and running back Rhamondre Stevenson returned from suspension, receiver Trejan Bridges, who has been suspended since last season's Peach Bowl, did not make the trip to Lubbock.
Injury report: OU linebacker Robert Barnes, who was injured during last week’s game against TCU, was not in Lubbock. Earlier this week, Lincoln Riley said Barnes was banged up but did not provide any other details, other than he was “week to week.”
OU defensive lineman LaRon Stokes made the trip to Lubbock but was dressed in his game jersey and sweatpants.
H-back Brayden Willis, who has missed all of OU’s October games, remains out.
Next: OU returns home next weekend for the first time since Sept. 26.
The Sooners will host Kansas at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7. The game will air on ESPN2.
The Jayhawks fell 52-22 to No. 23 Iowa State on Saturday.
Extra points: Three Sooners made their first career starts on Saturday — receiver Marvin Mims, defensive end Marcus Stripling and cornerback Woodi Washington. … Norwood’s two interceptions gave the Sooners multiple interceptions in one game for the first time since their 2019 trip to UCLA. … For the 58th consecutive game, OU has scored at least 28 points. ...The Sooners now lead their all-time series against Texas Tech 22-6 and have won nine consecutive games over the Red Raiders.
