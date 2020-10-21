OU football notepad: Woodi Washington carves out role at cornerback

Patience has proven effective for Oklahoma cornerback Woodi Washington.
Patience through a freshman season in 2019 where he sampled the defensive backfield, seeing time at safety, nickelback and cornerback.
Patience in sporadically playing during a redshirt campaign last year that placed him in games against South Dakota (Sept. 7), Texas Tech (Sept. 28), West Virginia (Oct. 19) and LSU (Dec. 28).
Patience in making key plays in the biggest game of his young college career against Texas on Oct. 10, which OU won 53-45 in quadruple overtime.
“Very pleased with how he’s progressed in the (cornerback) room,” OU coach Lincoln Riley said. “He’s really done a good job of understanding the defense. His fundamentals have been really, really impressive for a guy that hasn’t had to play the position a long time.”
Washington was one of the top cornerback prospects in the 2019 recruiting class — Rivals.com ranked him No. 7 nationally at his position and the No. 1 player from Tennessee. While the Murfreesboro native bounced around in the OU secondary, Riley said Washington has “found a home” at cornerback on the Sooners' depth chart.
His best argument to stay at the position came against Texas.
Washington, who’s hard to miss with his No. 0 jersey, recorded a season-high five tackles against the Longhorns and intercepted Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger in the fourth quarter.
It wasn’t just a big day for Washington. Freshmen Joshua Eaton, Jeremiah Criddell and DJ Graham played meaningful snaps, signaling OU’s growing trust in its younger defensive backs after turning mostly to its veterans in its first three games.
“I feel like it’s a step toward the future,” Washington said. “Like, when Tre Brown leaves, or even when I leave, and Jaden Davis leaves, I think the secondary will be just as great as it was when we were all here.”
OU’s faith in Washington, though, has been building since last season, where OU thrusted him into a difficult situation.
His biggest moment came in the College Football Playoff semifinal against LSU. He posted a career single-game best 10 tackles against the Tigers, filling in for then-sophomore Brendan Radley-Hiles, who was ejected for targeting in the second quarter.
LSU receiver Justin Jefferson, a 2020 NFL Draft first-round pick, caught a 42-yard touchdown over Washington shortly after the then-true freshman went into the game.
“There's not a lot of guys that will come out on the positive side of that in the moment,” OU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said. “He drew from that. And there's the responsibility on our part to have realistic expectations for what that was going to look like.
“We made it known to him, to step up the way he did, we were overall pleased. He wasn't the issue that night. … He's only gonna get better.”
Through four games, Washington is proving Grinch right.
• Grinch’s respect high for Patterson: OU's second-year defensive coordinator, Alex Grinch, has plenty of admiration for TCU coach Gary Patterson, who’s regarded as one of the best defensive minds in college football.
Asked if Patterson is a coach he looks up to, Grinch confirmed his respect for the longtime Horned Frogs skipper.
“To this day it’s one of the first films I watch on Sundays,” Grinch said. “After we watch our own, it’s ‘OK who’s TCU playing and how are they playing defense?’
“Obviously this week we spend so much on their offense, but that’s one I watch every week. We talk about like opponents, I’m watching how they defend. That’s a respect factor there that certainly we have as a staff and me personally have in coach Patterson.”
• Murray adds to deep offensive line: The Sooners will have an extra offensive lineman available as they enter the second half of their season.
The NCAA cleared Chris Murray, who transferred to OU from UCLA over the offseason, to play this season, the Sooners learned on Oct. 9. He did not participate in OU’s game the next day against Texas, but he is expected to contribute in the Sooners’ final six games.
OU captain and starting center Creed Humphrey was asked how Murray and the Sooner offensive line are coming along.
“Having Chris has been great,” said Humphrey on Tuesday. “I think we have several guys in that next-tier group that are if not ready, very close to being ready to contribute on Saturdays for us, which is a good thing.
“Our depth is in a much better place. … I feel like we’re getting back closer to who we want to be up front.”
• Haselwood ‘ahead of schedule’: While it's still unclear when he will return, OU receiver Jadon Haselwood’s recovery from a reported ACL injury is going well, OU coach Lincoln Riley said this week.
"He's well ahead of schedule,” Riley said. “I don't want to promise anything right now. We're optimistic. He's done a great job.”
Riley said the day after he sustained the injury, Haselwood’s spirits were low.
“Then after that,” Riley said, “he said all right, that's over. It's time to go get ready now.”
Haselwood, a 6-foot-2 receiver from Ellenwood, Georgia, caught 19 passes for 272 yards and a touchdown last season. The former five-star recruit was the unanimous No. 1 receiver in the 2019 recruiting class.
• Shettron ready to make commitment: Edmond Santa Fe product Talyn Shettron announced his college commitment is coming Oct. 24.
Shettron, a 6-foot-3 receiver, is a four-star prospect and ranks No. 6 among receivers and No. 52 overall in the 2022 recruiting class, according to Rivals.com.
The high school junior holds offers from OU, Oklahoma State, Texas, Notre Dame, Miami, Florida State and Auburn, among others.
Both Rivals.com’s “FutureCast” and 247Sports.com’s “Crystal Ball” predicts Shettron will choose the Sooners.