OU football notepad: Woodi Washington continues to thrive in first career start

A disastrous night for Texas Tech quarterback Henry Colombi appeared to only be getting worse at the start of the second half on Saturday.
OU cornerback Woodi Washington, making his first career start, intercepted Colombi early in the third period. The pick, which would have been Colombi's third of the night, was called back, however, due to an offside penalty on Sooners outside linebacker Nik Bonitto.
The interception would have marked Washington's second of the season — his first came during the fourth quarter of OU's Oct. 10 meeting with Texas in Dallas.
It was still a positive night for Washington and the OU secondary, which limited Colombi to 227 yards passing and a 53.6% completion percentage en route to a 62-28 victory.
“Continue to be impressed with Woodi,” OU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said. “He’s a guy we’ve talked about several times over the year. Had the interception against Texas. Just from a consistency standpoint you watch him in the TCU game, I think a lot of it stemmed from just that.”
Grinch said Washington has backed up his string of strong in-game performances with good showings in practice, which has culminated in OU’s coaches putting more trust in the redshirt freshman.
“That suggests a guy that we anticipate to play at a high level on Saturday,” Grinch said.
• Still waiting: OU returned two of three suspended players for its tilt with the Red Raiders.
So, why didn’t the third — sophomore receiver Trejan Bridges — play?
“This process is not quite as clear cut or as easy as maybe it could or should be,” OU coach Lincoln Riley said. “Trejan’s still in that process right now, so we’ll see how that unfolds.”
Bridges, along with OU defensive end Ronnie Perkins and running back Rhamondre Stevenson, was suspended ahead of OU’s game against LSU in the Peach Bowl last season for reportedly failing an NCAA drug test.
• Injury report: LaRon Stokes’ health status is uncertain due to an undisclosed injury, Riley reported Tuesday.
“Got a little banged up the week before. Potentially available this week [against Kansas],” Riley said. “I would list him as questionable right now. We’ll see how he proceeds.”
The senior defensive lineman was in Lubbock for OU’s game against Texas Tech, but he did not suit out.
Stokes, who was named Big 12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year last season, has recorded eight tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and one quarterback hurry so far this season.
• In the polls: OU moved from No. 24 to No. 19 in the latest Associated Press poll.
This is OU's lowest AP Top 25 ranking to start the month of November since opening at No. 19 during the 2010 season.
• Programming alert: The Big 12 announced OU’s game against Kansas will now air on ESPN at 2:30 p.m. this coming Saturday.
The contest was originally scheduled to air on ESPN2.