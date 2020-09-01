The Big 12 announced several early-season kickoff times on Tuesday.
OU's season opener against Missouri State is set for 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12. The game will be available via pay-per-view and produced by FOX Sports Oklahoma.
Prices for the pay-per-view broadcast will vary by television provider, and not all providers are expected to carry it.
Cox Communication has announced it will charge customers $39.95 for the game. The game will be available to stream worldwide on SoonerSports.tv and the SoonerSports app for $54.99. DISH and Sling are not expected to have the game available for purchase, according to an OU release.
OU also announced kickoff times for its Big 12 opener against Kansas State and annual clash with Texas in Dallas.
The Sooners will kick off against the Wildcats at 11 a.m. on FOX on Saturday, Sept. 26.
The Red River Showdown, scheduled for Oct. 10, will also kick off at 11 a.m. on FOX.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.