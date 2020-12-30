OU football: Oklahoma defensive turnaround sparked by a lesson learned too late

The College Football Playoff never called for Oklahoma, a rarity for a program that’s been there more often than not since the polarizing Bowl Championship Series met its demise following the 2013-14 season.
The 2020 Sooners didn’t sink to the levels of their 2014 counterparts — although both shared in agonizing losses that probably should have never been.
No, this team has more of 2016, the other OU squad not to make the playoffs, written on it. Both started their seasons 1-2, beat Texas, ran the table to a Big 12 championship and met an SEC foe in a non-playoff bowl game.
This time it’s Florida, not Auburn. and the Sooners won’t be on Bourbon Street just before the New Year. They’ve made the much shorter trip to AT&T Stadium, home to the Dallas Cowboys and OU senior Tre Brown’s greatest hits.
What’s different is the ‘16 team had experienced the playoffs, but only once. This group, albeit young, has yet to truly know a world where OU isn’t one of the top-four teams on college football’s selection Sunday.
It’s far from the goal for OU to be sitting out the semifinal round, but it does spark more appreciation of what OU had the year before, even if it did result in a 63-28 loss to eventual national champion LSU.
“Something that stuck to us and that we took with us from that LSU loss is don’t take the moment for granted,” OU defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas said. “You don’t get too many opportunities to play in the playoffs. And, obviously, we didn’t make it this year. So we see how much work and how much effort is put into being in that moment.”
The scars from that Peach Bowl outing carried into the offseason and the lessons it offered didn’t become clear until OU’s trip to Ames, Iowa, on Oct. 3.
The Sooners, reeling from a 38-35 defeat to Kansas State the week prior, suffered another setback to Iowa State, which they’d later meet in the Big 12 championship, and the real appreciation for OU’s past three playoff teams truly set in.
“After that Iowa State loss early in the year, we took it amongst ourselves to make sure we never had that feeling again, and we’ve been doing pretty great since then,” said Thomas, who isn’t wrong.
OU went from giving up 38, 35 and 45 points — an average of 39.3 — in its first three Big 12 contests to 16.5 points in its next six.
To further their case, the Sooners finished the regular season ranked fifth nationally in third-down defense, stopping teams 72.3% of the time, 19th in total defense, surrendering 333.6 yards per game, and 31st in scoring defense, allowing an average of 21.9 points.
For a program seemingly built on its offensive prowess, the Sooner defense has given OU’s offense room for error during a season where it’s not quite to the level of recent years but still leading the Big 12 in total and scoring offense.
While OU’s season won’t be extended with a win today, the Sooner defense can gain plenty from beating a team like Florida, led by Heisman Trophy finalist Kyle Trask.
And it’s eerily similar to the challenge the Tigers presented.
“We ran into that in a bowl game last year, that very elite offense in a lot of ways, and I don’t know all the numbers or records in that, but borderline historic type of numbers,” OU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said.
“And so that’s a challenge certainly for us defensively. and as a competitor, you’ve got about 24 hours to enjoy a Big 12 championship and a pretty good performance on the defensive side of the ball, only to find out that the next challenge is waiting for you.”
Perhaps the matchup’s allure has decreased with Trask not having his top four receivers — three opted out of the bowl game and another is out reportedly due to COVID-19 testing and contact tracing.
OU still feels it has something to prove against a Gator squad that was ninth in total offense and 11th in scoring offense.
“I feel like there’s still a notion that we don’t have a lot of respect as a defense when playing against those type of teams,” OU linebacker Nik Bonitto said. “So going against Florida, it’s a great opportunity. They have a great offense, great team in general. and we just see there’s a huge opportunity in front of us to prove ourselves as a defense and show we belong with one of the best in the nation.”
It certainly would go a long way in validating the Sooner defense’s resurgence — their 2019 clash with LSU showed how long a loss can linger.
One game probably shouldn’t define a defense’s progress, especially from the place it was two years ago when OU coach Lincoln Riley dismissed defensive coordinator Mike Stoops.
But the Sooners, equipped with the myriad lessons they’ve learned over the last year, have a second chance to control their narrative.
“I think certainly what you don’t want to do is circle one game, one opponent, and say that dictates an entire season’s worth of work that way,” Grinch said. “But, in the same token, the next challenge is a tremendous one, get a chance to play in a great bowl against a great opponent and have a great challenge.
“What a way to end 2020.”