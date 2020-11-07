OU football: Oklahoma dominates Kansas behind 6 rushing TDs

Picking up where they left off from a week ago, Oklahoma was the better football team against Kansas by a large margin over four quarters.
The Sooners didn’t need the Jayhawks to score six on its opening drive to wake them up like Texas Tech last week in Lubbock. Rather, OU cornerback Tre Brown intercepted Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels on the sixth play of the game to get the Sooners’ rout rolling.
Three players after the interception, OU quarterback Spencer Rattler found a wide-open Austin Stogner for a 20-yard touchdown to essentially give the Sooners an insurmountable lead with 57 minutes left to play.
The No. 19 Sooners (5-3, 4-2 Big 12) coasted to a 62-9 victory over the winless Jayhawks.
Despite the lopsided score, an early Sooner miscue made the game interesting for a fleeting moment.
On OU's second drive, Rattler threw his first interception since tossing three against Texas on Oct. 10. Kansas couldn’t do anything with the early opportunity, however, to steal the momentum.
Instead, the Sooners piled it on their conference mates behind a dominant day on the ground.
OU scored six rushing touchdowns, including two from Rhamondre Stevenson, who had a game-high 104 rushing yards on 11 carries.
OU quarterback Spencer Rattler finished the afternoon with 212 yards passing, completing 15 of 27 passes. His touchdown throw to Stogner in the first quarter was his only score through the air. He also rushed for a touchdown.
OU is off next week. The Sooners will resume action against Oklahoma State on Nov. 21.