Oklahoma's weekly COVID-19 testing data yielded a first on Thursday — the team has zero active cases of the coronavirus.
OU has tested its football players every Wednesday since returning to campus on July 1. The program hasn't received any new positive COVID-19 test results for two consecutive weeks.
OU tested 98 players and 30 staff members for COVID-19 on Wednesday with zero positive results among either the players or staff.
There were initially two staff members that tested positive for COVID-19, but both are listed as recovered.
OU coach Lincoln Riley said at the beginning of the month the program would be aggressive with its testing. And so far, the team has provided detailed weekly updates to its testing.
It was expected Riley would be able to give more insight into the Sooners’ COVID-19 protocols Monday for the start of the Big 12’s virtual media days. The event was rescheduled to Aug. 3, the conference announced Wednesday.
OU currently plans to open its season against Missouri State on Sept. 5 in Norman. The Sooners’ schedule is subject to change, however, if the Big Ten and Pac-12’s recent announcements to cancel nonconference football games are any indication of what’s to come in college football.
|Date tested
|Players tested
|Positive results
|Active cases
|Total Cases
|Recoveries
|July 1
|111
|7
|12
|14
|2
|July 8
|89
|0
|9
|14
|5
|July 15
|98
|0
|0
|14
|16
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.