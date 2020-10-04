AMES, Iowa — Redemption awaited Spencer Rattler.
A week prior, the Oklahoma quarterback had an opportunity to lead a last-minute, game-winning drive against Kansas State. Fast forward to OU’s trip to Iowa State, Rattler had another chance to save the day for the No. 18 Sooners.
Like a week ago, the Sooners’ hopes for a dramatic win ended with a turnover. Rattler threw an interception in the back of the end zone with a minute left in the fourth quarter. The Cyclones proceeded to run out the clock and win 37-30.
“Just a tough loss, a very, very tough loss,” OU coach Lincoln Riley said. “Just a gut-wrenching loss.”
An 0-2 start to Big 12 play is unchartered territory for a program that’s won five consecutive conference championships and hasn’t lost back-to-back regular-season games since 1999.
But in consecutive weeks, the Sooners (1-2, 0-2 Big 12) could never take control of the contest. And too many big plays piled up on their chances to do so.
OU had momentum-swinging plays of its own — ones from a team anxious to shake off last week’s 38-35 defeat to the Wildcats.
Rattler, who finished with 300 yards on 25 of 36 passing, made key tosses throughout the night, including two passing touchdowns to fullback Jeremiah Hall. The first put the Sooners up 17-6 in the second quarter, while the other had OU on top 30-23 with 1:51 remaining in the third.
Rattler even ran in a touchdown — the first of his OU career. He went vertical into the end zone midway through the first quarter, doing his best 2008 Sam Bradford impression but actually scoring on the acrobatic play.
Even with the pressure he felt from a talented Iowa State defensive front in his first road start, Rattler said he felt fine in the pocket.
“I wasn’t uncomfortable,” Rattler said. “Our offense was pretty efficient. Our (offensive) line did a pretty good job throughout the game. Sometimes they bring those blitzes that just outman our line. It happens. Overall, I felt really comfortable.”
As for his last throw, Charleston Rambo was his intended choice to haul in the game-tying score.
“I wanted to give him a shot to go make a play,” Rattler said. “When I threw it, it felt like it came out well.”
Rattler thought his receiver, who had 61 yards on four receptions, was held. But, not all the calls are going to go your way, the redshirt freshman said.
Perhaps OU would have been in a better position to win had the offense not sputtered on four consecutive drives that either resulted in a punt or field-goal attempt.
It also might have been different with a better defensive effort that featured missed tackles, missed opportunities at turnovers and untimely huge gains.
“I just saw diving at the ground, a lot of techniques and fundamentals at that point,” OU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said. “It goes back to us as coaches. We gotta do a better job at the tail end, falling off of tackles. That hasn’t been us. But obviously, it was us tonight, and we paid the price for it.”
OU came up with one turnover, forced by Isaiah Thomas and recovered by Josh Ellison. It nearly swung the game in the fourth quarter after Rattler found Hall on the ensuing offensive possession, but Iowa State quickly responded with a long kickoff return and a touchdown.
The Sooners had other opportunities at takeaways. OU safety Pat Fields had three pass breakups — two of which were nearly interceptions. Nickelback Brendan Radley-Hiles also missed a chance at a pick.
The Sooners allowed Breece Hall to dance around for 139 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 28 carries. Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy completed just 50% of his 24 passing attempts, but he had six throws that went for 20 yards or more, including a 65-yard touchdown to Xavier Hutchinson.
The defensive collapse frustrated the Sooners, who looked like they turned a corner in 2019. It’s difficult to tell where they go from here.
“What’s next, you throw work at it,” Grinch said. “So much of any issue we have, it’s simple but it’s not easy. ... You’ve got to take an honest evaluation, and not fall into the doom-and-gloom side of things. We’ve got to look at the video and we’ve got to get better. The simple answer, we gotta throw work at it. Identify the problem and be much better next week.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.