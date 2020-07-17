Oklahoma will go for its sixth consecutive Big 12 championship this fall, and the media that cover the conference will not be surprised if it does.
OU topped the Big 12 Conference’s preseason poll, released on Friday and voted on by the media.
OU has won five consecutive Big 12 championships, which spans the final two seasons the league crowned a winner without a conference championship game and the first three it's held since reinstating the postseason event.
OU is the overwhelming favorite to return to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, this year where the poll projects it will meet Oklahoma State. The Cowboys were second in the poll, while Texas was picked third.
OU received 80 of 90 first-place votes. Oklahoma State received six and Texas gained four.
The Sooners will face the five next best teams to start their conference schedule — vs. No. 5 Baylor (Oct. 3), vs. No. 3 Texas (Oct. 10), at No. 4 Iowa State (Oct. 17), vs. No. 2 Oklahoma State (Oct. 24) and at No. 6 TCU (Oct. 31).
2020 Big 12 preseason poll
- Oklahoma
- Oklahoma State
- Texas
- Iowa State
- Baylor
- TCU
- Kansas State
- West Virginia
- Texas Tech
- Kansas
